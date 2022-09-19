(Original title: Can the Shanghai Index hold 3,100 points and the transaction amount hits a new low this year, and the return of capital from the north will sound the horn of the index counterattack?)

The broader market opened lower and fluctuated weakly throughout the day, with the three major indexes all falling slightly. On the disk, consumer stocks bucked the trend and were active, with tourism hotels, beer and other sectors leading the gains, and Guilin Tourism, Huatian Hotel, Lanzhou Yellow River, Huiquan Beer and other sectors rising by the daily limit. Auto stocks are volatile and strong, Yaxing Bus’s daily limit, and Celis rose more than 5%. Industrial mother machine concept stocks changed, East China Heavy Machinery and East China CNC daily limit. On the whole, market hotspots are more cluttered and limited in intensity. On the downside, active software stocks adjusted collectively last Friday, and Sunyard fell by the limit. The medical beauty sector fell sharply, and Bloomage Bio and Amic fell more than 10%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,600 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 665.3 billion today, a decrease of 134.1 billion compared with the previous trading day, and the turnover hit a new low for the year. In terms of sectors, sectors such as tourism hotels, beer, automobiles, and industrial host machines were among the top gainers, while sectors such as digital currency, cloud games, network security, and beauty care saw the largest declines.

Plate aspect

On the plate, the large consumption plate is a relatively strong direction for today’s disk. In terms of news, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference on the 19th that in promoting consumption, it is accelerating research and promoting the introduction of policy measures, actively creating new consumption scenarios, and promoting consumption to accelerate recovery. It can be seen that tourist hotels, winemaking, and even automobiles are all active against the trend today.

First of all, let’s focus on the most powerful tourist hotels today. Among them, Huatian Hotel and Guilin Tourism daily limit, Western Region Tourism, Jinling Hotel, Tianmu Lake and other stocks are among the top gainers. According to a recent research report by AVIC Securities, in the upcoming National Day holiday, on the premise of effective and accurate epidemic prevention and control, combined with the continuous introduction of favorable consumer stimulus policies, offline consumption and travel demand are expected to accelerate. Combined with the current epidemic prevention situation, short-distance travel and micro-vacation will become the first choice for tourism in the near future. Local scenic spots, themed games, country houses, camping, night tours and other innovative leisure tourism forms are expected to continue to be popular, and leading companies in sub-sectors will directly enjoy the recovery of the industry. performance boost. However, from a logical point of view, the continued activity of tourism mainly benefits from the expected game of the industry’s predicament reversal. The actual recovery degree of the consumer side remains to be verified, so its continuity remains to be observed.

In addition, the retail sector also moved up in the afternoon, among which Renrenle, ZTE Commercial, and Tongcheng Holdings also quickly raised the closing plate, and Texhong and Zhongbai Group were among the top gainers. The sudden increase in the afternoon was mainly stimulated by the news that “Hainan will issue 100 million yuan of provincial consumption coupons to accelerate the recovery of consumption”. On the other hand, the growth rate of social consumption data in August 2022 was slightly higher than expected, the growth rate of mandatory categories was relatively stable, and the growth rate of optional categories was relatively flat. Recently, the growth rate of domestic luxury goods sales has also slowed down to a certain extent. Looking forward to the future, mass consumption may become the main consumption development direction in China.

In general, the A-share market is in a state of shrinking. Under the game of existing funds, the hot spots of various sectors are rapidly switched and rotated, and the overall continuity is poor. In this context, Guohai Securities believes that the consumption style has high and stable ROE and net profit growth. The moat of consumer stocks comes from its brand and channels. When the market faces the risk of continued decline, the defensive attribute of consumption direction be highlighted.

individual stocks

Today, the medical beauty sector collectively fell sharply, among which the medical beauty leader Amic fell 11.6%. On the news, there are rumors in the market that the regulatory authorities will rectify the channels of medical beauty, including checking the financial problems of hospitals and the directory of medical beauty institutions. However, the rumor has not been confirmed. Amic insiders also responded to the stock price fluctuations for the first time, saying that there is currently no conclusive policy-side news, and the company’s operations have not changed.

So, what will be the impact of rectifying channels for medical aesthetics? The market has different interpretations. In the short term, it may affect the sales of medical and aesthetic products to a certain extent, but in the long run, if the channel cost bubble is squeezed through industry rectification, resulting in a drop in the terminal price of products, it may stimulate consumer demand. It can be seen that in the recent extremely weak market environment, the market sentiment will become more and more fragile. When there is any trouble on the news surface, the funds will naturally magnify the negative emotions into logical damage. Therefore, for the white horse leader that collapsed due to the news, it is appropriate to wait patiently for the risk to be fully released in the short term; but in the medium and long term, it may result in a certain degree of “wrong killing”.

Back to the short-term level. Driven by the “ground floor” staged by Xinhua Lian in the afternoon, the short-term sentiment has picked up. New Hualian not only widened the market height to 4 boards again, but also led to the return of funds to real estate. Beijing Investment Development was successfully closed at the end of the session, and China Wuyi and Shahe shares also followed the changes during the session. The real estate sector finally bottomed out and rebounded slightly and closed up slightly. At present, although the real estate sector experienced a sharp drop last Friday afternoon, the medium-term bullish upward trend has not been destroyed. As a real estate sector with higher capital switching expectations, if it can take the lead in strengthening, it will stop the decline of the overall disk. Stabilization is also helpful. Therefore, at present, we can pay more attention to the steady growth of consumption and real estate, and some opportunities for supplementary growth.

Market analysis

As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.48%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.72%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 1.6 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 670 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 932 million yuan.

Today, the three major stock indexes all closed with a small black K with upper and lower shadow lines, and the transaction volume in the two cities further shrunk by 665.3 billion, setting a new low for the year. It can be seen that the current market’s downward momentum has shown a trend of decline, but selling The shrinking hand of the disk is not enough to reverse the current weak pattern of market volatility. As the so-called “one yang changes three views”, what the market lacks the most is a heavy volume and long red to boost the market’s confidence to do more. Therefore, until the micro-liquidity (the transaction amount of the two markets) is effectively improved, it is not easy to stop.

According to the latest research report of CITIC Securities, since September, the expectation of rapid overseas interest rate hikes has continued to increase, the disturbance of trade disputes has occurred intensively, the incremental funds are limited, the position structure is unbalanced, and the fierce anticipation game has exacerbated market fluctuations. The current market conditions are better than April. , there are opportunities for configuration on the left, but the safest time to enter the market on the right is expected to be in October. From the perspective of recent disturbance factors, the higher-than-expected inflation in the United States has led to rising expectations of rapid interest rate hikes, and exacerbated short-term fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate. Trade-related frictions have frequently appeared, causing investors to worry about the stability of foreign demand. In terms of liquidity in the stock market, incremental capital inflows continued to slow down, stock capital positions remained at a medium-to-high level, the position structure was still unbalanced, and the “eager cold” was still in progress. Game transactions based on expectations continued to be active, aggravating market volatility. Therefore, after the economy, policies, and profit expectations are clear in October, and the external geographical disturbance factors have landed, it is more secure to enter the market on the right side.

In terms of individual stocks, rose 1146, an increase of 472 over the previous trading day. In the case of excluding ST shares and new shares that have not yet opened, the daily limit is 33, an increase of 9 from the previous trading day; 16 are fried, an increase of 9 from the previous trading day; ChiNext/Science and Technology Innovation Board shares have a daily limit of 1 1, an increase of 1 compared with the previous trading day; 0 down limit, the same as the previous trading day.

In terms of emotions, with the performance of Xinhualian in the afternoon, the short-term sentiment has recovered significantly. The sentiment indicator once rose near the 0-axis, and fell slightly in the late trading stage.

Market news in focus

1. 26.12%!LONGi sets a record for p-type crystalline silicon cell efficiency

Financial Associates News on September 19, according to the LONGi Green Energy WeChat official account, recently, according to the latest certification report of the Institute for Solar Energy Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany, LONGi used self-developed gallium-doped p-type silicon wafers to prepare silicon heterogeneity. New breakthrough in efficiency of junction cell (p-HJT): On a gallium-doped p-type full-size (M6, 274.3cm2) monocrystalline silicon wafer, LONGi pushed the conversion efficiency of a silicon heterojunction cell to 26.12%. This is the highest efficiency record for a p-type silicon cell to date.

2. Tesla China once again expands the production line optimization project of the Shanghai Gigafactory

Financial Associated Press reported on September 19 that it was learned from the environmental information disclosure platform of Shanghai enterprises and institutions that the production line optimization project of the second phase of Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory (Phase I) was completed and commissioned on September 1. It is expected to be accepted. The period is from September 1st to November 30th. It is understood that the total investment of the project is as high as 1.2 billion yuan, of which 85 million yuan is invested in environmental protection, accounting for 7.08%. The actual start time is December 21 last year, and the expected completion time is April this year, but it will be officially postponed to September. Completion. The production line optimization project this time is Tesla’s expansion in the existing factory, mainly by increasing the production cycle to expand production capacity.