The SIA admitted on Euronext Growth Milan

SIA, a company active in the engineering & design sector with a focus on critical infrastructures, has received the admission order from Borsa Italiana to trading of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the segment of Piazza Affari dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential. The start date of trading on EGM is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

SIA has successfully completed the placement of its shares, receiving one total demand equal to 2.3 times the quantity originally offered (equal to 5 million euros). This expression of interest led the founding shareholders to increase the total value of the placement to 6 million euro, entirely as a capital increase, thus allocating the entire amount of the funding to service the strategic plan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

