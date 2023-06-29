Home » “The siege of Cartabianca to hit Il Fatto”. Another Travaglio-Renzi clash
Business

“The siege of Cartabianca to hit Il Fatto”. Another Travaglio-Renzi clash

by admin
“The siege of Cartabianca to hit Il Fatto”. Another Travaglio-Renzi clash

Cartabianca, Bianca Berlinguer: “I don’t feel protected by Rai”

The umpteenth clash between Labor e Renzi. This time the Rai Tre broadcast is at the center of the dispute Cartabiancaconducted by Bianca Berlinguer. The harshest attack – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – comes from the leader of Iv and from his Reformist.

However, the Renzian offensive seems to have a double goal: targeting Berlinguer to attack the Fatto Quotidiano. It was Maria Elena who lit the fuse a few days ago Woods which, in Rai Supervision, presented a query to find out if “the journalists and commentators of the Fact are get paid from the Rai to participate in Cartabianca”. Because “citizens have the right to know”, therefore “we need to clarify”. According to the Riformista, journalists and commentators of the Fact are the most present in the broadcast with 158 hosted (23% of the total), with You scan to master it.

Read also: Meloni’s conservative Rai? Alba Parietti’s drag queens in prime time

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  International oil prices rebound, European energy security adds new chaos, but bulls face a big tie Provider FX678

You may also like

Yoga instructor is subject to pension insurance as...

Draghi eats alone at the airport, the image...

How sensible is a penalty fee for emergency...

Saipem accelerates in the offshore sector: two new...

Quarterly figures: Micron Technology: AI technology is responsible...

Nobody wants to protect Syrian refugees

Strike at Geneva Airport: Employees stop working on...

High-tech: Taiwan’s chip factories are drying up

Apple and the half $3 trillion: here we...

The “Big Four” of the world’s central banks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy