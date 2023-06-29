“The siege of Cartabianca to hit Il Fatto”. Another Travaglio-Renzi clash

Cartabianca, Bianca Berlinguer: “I don’t feel protected by Rai”

The umpteenth clash between Labor e Renzi. This time the Rai Tre broadcast is at the center of the dispute Cartabiancaconducted by Bianca Berlinguer. The harshest attack – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – comes from the leader of Iv and from his Reformist.

However, the Renzian offensive seems to have a double goal: targeting Berlinguer to attack the Fatto Quotidiano. It was Maria Elena who lit the fuse a few days ago Woods which, in Rai Supervision, presented a query to find out if “the journalists and commentators of the Fact are get paid from the Rai to participate in Cartabianca”. Because “citizens have the right to know”, therefore “we need to clarify”. According to the Riformista, journalists and commentators of the Fact are the most present in the broadcast with 158 hosted (23% of the total), with You scan to master it.

Read also: Meloni’s conservative Rai? Alba Parietti’s drag queens in prime time

