The silent crisis of the Chinese real estate market

Other well-known real estate developers such as the Yango Group, Shanghai Shimao Co. Ltd. are also affected. and Jinke Property Group. Of the approximately 110 real estate companies listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, more than ten are facing or attempting to avoid delisting.

Not only greedy real estate developers are to blame for the misery, some of whom built massively past the need with far too much leverage. The government in Beijing is not innocent either. The government had the right idea before the crisis broke out and wanted to reduce the sector’s debt in order to counteract a systemic crisis.

