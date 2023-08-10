Home » The silent crisis of the Chinese real estate market
Business

The silent crisis of the Chinese real estate market

by admin
The silent crisis of the Chinese real estate market

Other well-known real estate developers such as the Yango Group, Shanghai Shimao Co. Ltd. are also affected. and Jinke Property Group. Of the approximately 110 real estate companies listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, more than ten are facing or attempting to avoid delisting.

Also read: “Alarm sign for Beijing”: Other countries are so worried about China‘s price decline

Not only greedy real estate developers are to blame for the misery, some of whom built massively past the need with far too much leverage. The government in Beijing is not innocent either. The government had the right idea before the crisis broke out and wanted to reduce the sector’s debt in order to counteract a systemic crisis.

See also  Africa: IBM study, the continent's CEOs bet on new technologies

You may also like

Russia is to blame for US inflation, economist...

Argentina between chaos and inflation over 110%: the...

Extra profit tax on Italian banks, Fitch: it...

Rising U.S. Bond Yields Put Pressure on Spot...

US startup WeWork warns of bankruptcy

Egm, new freshmen lined up to be listed...

Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans...

Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau Holds Training Session on...

Report: Asia’s once-richest woman loses 84 percent of...

Dear flights, the government to the EU: “Companies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy