The company had deposited the sum into the bankrupt bank’s accounts on Friday. Now its stablecoin has lost its peg to the dollar, increasing the risk of a run on withdrawals

The first victim of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse is a cryptocurrency. Circle, issuer of the world‘s second-largest stablecoin, admitted that a large portion of its reserves are held in the failed bank on Friday, March 10. The company had entrusted approximately 3.3 billion to Svb. It is now uncertain how much he will be able to get back, since deposits in the United States are insured up to $250,000. And in the world of crypto it is a red alert.

In fact, stablecoins are the backbone of the Bitcoin & co market. Their value is pegged to that of a fiat currency, in Circle’s case the dollar, and investors use them to buy and sell various digital currencies. In other words, they are the bridge between the real and the virtual monetary system or, according to the detractors, they are the equivalent of the casino chips.

For each digital currency issued by Circle (USDC), the company deposits one dollar in its current accounts, in order to guarantee the equivalence between the cryptocurrency mass in circulation and available reserves. The majority of Circle’s reserves are made up of short-term bonds issued by the United States and major American banks. Others are deposited in current accounts of various credit institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank.

In theory, this should ensure on the one hand the constant pegging of the value of USDC to the dollar, on the other hand the possibility for investors to change any amount from crypto into dollars at any time. Blocking Circle’s account at Svb risks compromising this very fundamental mechanism.

In fact, the company’s reserves suddenly lacked 3.3 billion dollars, so that a significant portion of the USDC stablecoin is currently potentially without the corresponding deposit.

An explosive situation because the market was quick to draw the consequences. The USDC crypto immediately lost its peg to the dollar, slipping to 87 cents and making the danger of a race to convert the stablecoin concrete.

Coinbase and Binance, the largest crypto exchanges in the world, have therefore announced that they have temporarily suspended the possibility of exchanging USDCs for dollars. Trading is expected to reopen on Monday, when Circle’s fate is likely to be decided.

Not surprisingly, the issuer of the stablecoin has asked the American authorities to draw up a rescue plan for the startup bank as soon as possible, in order to calm investors. The Federal Deposit Guarantee Fund is looking for buyers for the venture capital and asset management arm of Silicon Valley Bank, but there is no guarantee that the search will be successful or on the timing of the proceeding.

In the absence of a quick solution, therefore, the Svb crash could infect the cryptocurrency market, with unpredictable effects for its stability. SVB will not be a new Lehman for the traditional banking system, experts argue. For sure, it’s a blow to cryptocurrencies.

