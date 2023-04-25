The silver bullet for autonomous driving?

ChatGTP and other AI systems are about to revolutionize the world . Could they also accelerate the development of autonomous cars?

ChatGPT may develop software code. Does it help in the development of autonomous cars? Getty Images / Sopa Images

New services based on artificial intelligence have recently developed explosively. Above all, models based on text and speech are known, such as ChatGPT or AIs that generate images, such as Mindfactory or Dall-E. Language models complete highly complex tasks within a few seconds and are also able to create software code.

This raises the question of whether applications like ChatGPT can also develop autonomous driving technology more quickly. Fully autonomous driving is currently on hold. The technology is there, but the software is not yet mature enough to be used safely on the road. So could ChatGPT help the technology to break through? After all, it’s basically just a matter of correctly interpreting data volumes.

ChatGPT could significantly reduce costs

Autonomous vehicles are a mosaic of a variety of complex technologies. In addition to artificial intelligence, these include computer vision, sensor fusion and robotics. So-called Large Language Models (LLMs) – the basis of ChatGTP – can help with some aspects of the development process, for example natural language processing for human-vehicle interaction. Also in machine learning for training autonomous driving algorithms.

This is exactly where one of the biggest problems currently facing developers lies. Training and validating the software takes a lot of time. LLMs could shorten the path significantly because they are able to get the job done faster. This applies above all to the training models for autonomous driving systems, which have taken up a large part of the development time to date. These models also drive up costs, which explains the sometimes high prices for driver assistance systems.

Even the best AI cannot do anything about bad weather

However, LLMs cannot replace extensive testing, validation and optimization of the technology. The simulations may be very accurate, but they cannot anticipate every traffic situation. Even with the weather, there is still a clear problem. When driving at night with snowfall, the systems quickly reach their limits. Then only the test in the real world helps to collect as much data as possible. After all, an AI could actually evaluate them faster.

In addition, there are still many technical and legal hurdles to make fully autonomous vehicles a reality. These include questions about safety, liability, ethics and cyber protection. And when it comes to legislation, even the smartest AI will be slowed down. The development of new laws, mainly at the complicated EU level, takes a lot of time.

Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are designed to process and analyze large amounts of data and generate natural language responses. While they can be useful for many applications, including those related to autonomous vehicles, they are not a panacea for all self-driving car development challenges.

