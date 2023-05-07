The Simplified Logistics Zone in the North-West is essential, the government accelerates

States General of Logistics in the North West

The General States of Logistics in the North West (Liguria, Lombardy and Piedmont) they were an opportunity to examine the numerous projects implemented in the Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy regions in terms of infrastructure to support logistics, transport and the mobility of goods. An in-depth study that found the theme of the Simplified Logistics Zone of Genoa central (extended well beyond the Ligurian territory).

With the joint declaration, signed at the end of the fifth edition of the States-General of North-West Logisticsthe presidents of Piedmont, Lombardy and Liguria have asked the Government to quickly conclude the administrative reform process of the Simplified Logistics Zones and provide for the appointment of the special commissioner of the ZLS “Port and hinterland of Genoa”, a new operating model that will involve substantial changes in the modal split of port forwarding in favor of the railway mode, with the foreseeable growth of Ligurian port flows.

The Fifth Act of Genoa also defined the need to start the composition of a unitary framework of the inland port system, interport and lung areas belonging to the Ligurian ports, which integrates the intermodal terminals under development and which takes into account the growth potential of the port of Savona-Vado in connection with the natural inland port system, in support of the definitive leap in quality and international competitiveness of the port of Genoa, terminal of the Rhine-Alps corridor.

Acknowledge, at the same time, that the intervention being completed for the construction of the Third Pass of the Giovi must find systematic integration, thanks to the crossing works towards the contestable market area, the completion and upgrading of the access and connection system, to the quadruplings, to the consequent separation of the slow and fast railway services along the quadrupled sections to allow for the strengthening and speeding up of the Genoa-Milan and Genoa-Turin interregional relations. The document also identifies the need to increase the railway offer (fast runs) from Genoa to Rome in order to overcome the isolation of Liguria affected by a motorway system that still needs major upgrading interventions.

