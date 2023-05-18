The Siresca app is revolutionizing electrical installation

Three Eastern Swiss start-ups each compete for the Startfeld Diamant young entrepreneur prize and the rough diamond. Among them is the Frauenfelder Siresca AG. The tech start-up was co-founded by CEO Julien Reutimann. With the Siresca app, it enables a first step in the digital transformation of electrical installation companies and makes the installation process faster, more efficient and safer. The award ceremony is on June 6th.