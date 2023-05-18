The Siresca app is revolutionizing electrical installation

24
Siresca’s app revolutionizes the electrical installation process – the CEO says: “The idea came over a lunch”
Three Eastern Swiss start-ups each compete for the Startfeld Diamant young entrepreneur prize and the rough diamond. Among them is the Frauenfelder Siresca AG. The tech start-up was co-founded by CEO Julien Reutimann. With the Siresca app, it enables a first step in the digital transformation of electrical installation companies and makes the installation process faster, more efficient and safer. The award ceremony is on June 6th.
How did the idea for Siresca come about?