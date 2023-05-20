The six best long-term investments, according to Goldman Sachs

Investors should take a long-term view of the market, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Luke Barrs.
The head of global portfolio management shared how he identifies attractive investments.
He outlines six long-term investments to consider in this uncertain environment.
We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.
We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.
As investors fret about the shaky economy, lower corporate earnings and the persistent debt ceiling, Luke Barrs remains calm.