Original title: The six major banks signed contracts with high-quality real estate companies to support the stable and healthy development of the real estate market

The reporter learned that in order to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market, the banking industry is taking active actions. So far, the six major state-owned commercial banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, and Postal Savings Bank of China, have announced that they have signed cooperation agreements with a number of high-quality real estate companies, providing intentional financing support exceeding one trillion yuan.

ICBC signed strategic cooperation agreements with 12 national real estate companies, providing intentional financing support of more than 650 billion yuan. ICBC will focus on real estate development loans, personal housing mortgage loans, real estate project M&A financing, letter of guarantee replacement pre-sale supervision funds, bond underwriting and investment, and carry out all-round cooperation with relevant real estate enterprise groups to meet the reasonable financing needs of enterprises.

Agricultural Bank of China has signed strategic cooperation agreements with five real estate companies to further deepen cooperation in key areas such as commercial housing, affordable housing, and urban renewal, and establish long-term and stable cooperative relationships.

Bank of China has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with 3 real estate enterprises, and will provide the relevant real estate enterprises with an intentional credit line of 220 billion yuan or equivalent foreign currency, and will provide real estate development loans, M&A loans, bond underwriting and investment, personal housing loans, Deepen all-round cooperation with contracted real estate companies in business areas such as letters of guarantee and supply chain financing.

China Construction Bank signed cooperation agreements with 8 real estate companies to carry out all-round cooperation in real estate finance, housing leasing business, comprehensive financial services, and joint prevention and resolution of risks.

Bank of Communications signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with two real estate companies, providing a total intentional comprehensive credit line of over 100 billion yuan and providing diversified financing services.

Postal Savings Bank signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with five real estate companies, providing a total of 280 billion yuan of intentional financing and providing diversified comprehensive financial services. (Xinhua News Agency reporters Li Yanxia, ​​Wu Yu, Dai Xiaohe)

(Editors in charge: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

