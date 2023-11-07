The Sixth China International Import Expo: A Showcase of Global Innovation and Collaboration

“At 2021 China International Import Expo, Multiple Industries Join to Strengthen Innovation, Quality Supply, and Technology Transfer”

The 2021 China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai gathered exhibitors from around the world to showcase new products, technologies, and services. President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of the CIIE as a platform for promoting high-level international cooperation and facilitating trade between China and the rest of the world. The event also aimed to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, provide a new development opportunity for the world, and promote the construction of an open world economy.

At this year’s CIIE, a variety of products and services were displayed, highlighting the expansion of high-quality supply and the promotion of consumption upgrades. Key exhibitors such as COFCO, Hema, and Vipshop showcased an array of imported goods from around the world, including high-quality grains, wines, and consumer goods. These companies aimed to meet the increasing demands of Chinese consumers for nutritious, healthy, and high-quality international products. Additionally, Vipshop launched a “Cloud CIIE” special session, providing consumers with access to nearly 100,000 products at competitive prices.

Strengthening innovation cooperation and enhancing development momentum was another focus of the CIIE, with several global partnerships being formed. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Rongtong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Electric were among the prominent companies that signed import contracts and cooperation agreements with international partners. These initiatives aimed to facilitate technology transfer and innovation, promoting the development of low-carbon technology, offshore utilization of natural gas resources, and integrated development of precision medical and digital technology industries.

The CIIE also served as a platform for introducing advanced technology to promote transformation and upgrading. Zhenkunxing Industrial Supermarket Shanghai Co., Ltd. signed a purchase order with exhibitor Dow Group of the United States, emphasizing the importance of global partnerships to optimize the supply system and bring more international trading partners to China. Additionally, Jiangsu CCCC New Energy Power Equipment Co., Ltd. highlighted the benefits of purchasing advanced gas-fired power generation equipment from international partners, promoting production efficiency and stability for domestic and overseas projects.

Overall, the 2021 CIIE proved to be a significant platform for international cooperation, innovation, and technology transfer, further solidifying China‘s position as a global leader in trade and economic development.

