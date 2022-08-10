Home Business The size of the NIO mobile phone team exceeds 300. The former senior vice president of Meitu Mobile, Yi Wei, joins the NIO mobile phone.
Business

The size of the NIO mobile phone team exceeds 300. The former senior vice president of Meitu Mobile, Yi Wei, joins the NIO mobile phone.

by admin

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-08-10 16:51

Caijing.com Auto News August 10, according to 36Kr report, learned from multiple independent sources that Yi Wei, the former senior vice president of Meitu Mobile, has joined the NIO mobile phone team as the head of the software department.

A source said that at present, Yi Wei “can’t see a specific (rank) in Weilai, only a code name.”

At the same time, a person familiar with the matter said: “The Weilai mobile phone team has more than 300 people, and the background of employees includes OPPO, Meitu and Huawei.”

To this end, Caijing.com contacted the relevant person in charge of Weilai Automobile, and the other party said: “I will not comment on personnel information.”

In July, Li Bin, the founder and CEO of Weilai Automobile, revealed when communicating with users that Weilai’s mobile phone is advancing, learning from Apple, and planning to develop a mobile phone every year. Later, he revealed more details of Weilai’s mobile phone: the flagship of more than 7,000 yuan. The model, the candy bar with non-curved screen, will be the best mobile phone with NIO, and it is expected to be launched in a year.

Earlier this month, according to the Tianyanchacha App, NIO Mobile Technology Co., Ltd. was established with legal representative Qin Lihong and a registered capital of US$100 million. Its business scope includes information system integration services; mechanical equipment research and development; mobile terminal equipment sales; artificial intelligence applications Software development; sales of communication equipment; sales of wearable smart devices; sales of smart vehicle equipment, etc.

See also  In Norway the first post-pandemic rate hike, the BOE next? BTP, Bund, Gilt and Treasury rates are priced at the end of the monetary bazooka

In July 2022, NIO delivered a total of 10,052 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 26.7%. From January to July 2022, NIO delivered 60,879 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 22.0%. And next, NIO will launch low-end brands below 300,000 yuan, and there are even reports on the Internet that lower-end brands are also planned, or below 200,000 yuan.

You may also like

US inflation down in July, with signs of...

Kuaishou officially announced its self-developed cloud SoC chip,...

Promoted Italian banks: solid half-year results

5G empowers thousands of industries and “digital Longjiang”...

Stock exchanges today 10 August: waiting for the...

USA, in July the growth of consumer prices...

Snapdragon 8+ true folding flagship! moto razr 2022...

Lamborghini Urus, the new series before debuting breaks...

Bagotte won the 2022 Outstanding Brand Image Award...

Inflation, Istat: in July prices at their highest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy