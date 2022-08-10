Caijing.com Auto News August 10, according to 36Kr report, learned from multiple independent sources that Yi Wei, the former senior vice president of Meitu Mobile, has joined the NIO mobile phone team as the head of the software department.

A source said that at present, Yi Wei “can’t see a specific (rank) in Weilai, only a code name.”

At the same time, a person familiar with the matter said: “The Weilai mobile phone team has more than 300 people, and the background of employees includes OPPO, Meitu and Huawei.”

To this end, Caijing.com contacted the relevant person in charge of Weilai Automobile, and the other party said: “I will not comment on personnel information.”

In July, Li Bin, the founder and CEO of Weilai Automobile, revealed when communicating with users that Weilai’s mobile phone is advancing, learning from Apple, and planning to develop a mobile phone every year. Later, he revealed more details of Weilai’s mobile phone: the flagship of more than 7,000 yuan. The model, the candy bar with non-curved screen, will be the best mobile phone with NIO, and it is expected to be launched in a year.

Earlier this month, according to the Tianyanchacha App, NIO Mobile Technology Co., Ltd. was established with legal representative Qin Lihong and a registered capital of US$100 million. Its business scope includes information system integration services; mechanical equipment research and development; mobile terminal equipment sales; artificial intelligence applications Software development; sales of communication equipment; sales of wearable smart devices; sales of smart vehicle equipment, etc.

In July 2022, NIO delivered a total of 10,052 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 26.7%. From January to July 2022, NIO delivered 60,879 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 22.0%. And next, NIO will launch low-end brands below 300,000 yuan, and there are even reports on the Internet that lower-end brands are also planned, or below 200,000 yuan.