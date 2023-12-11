The slimming drug track is hot, and domestic and foreign companies are rushing to enter the market_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

Zhifei Biotech Expands into Metabolic Disease Field with Acquisition of Chenan Biotech

Zhifei Biotech has recently announced its plans to acquire 100% of the equity of Chenan Biotech in cash, in a move to extend its business segment into the fields of metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Industry insiders believe that the slimming drug market is booming, attracting many companies to enter. Multi-targeting, oral administration, long-term effects, and reducing side effects are important research and development directions for GLP-1 drugs.

The move by Zhifei Bio follows Peptide Biotech’s announcement of the completion of nearly 200 million yuan in Series B+ financing, and the recent acquisition agreements by overseas pharmaceutical giants like Roche and AstraZeneca.

The initial preferred indication for GLP-1 receptor agonists was type 2 diabetes. In recent years, they have become popular due to their ability to aid in weight loss, leading to a surge in market demand for weight loss medications.

According to Frost & Sullivan data, the size of China’s weight loss drug market is expected to increase from 1.9 billion yuan to 14.9 billion yuan from 2020 to 2030, with an average annual compound growth rate of 22.9%. The weight loss drug market is expected to have a broad space for growth.

Domestic companies are also ramping up their efforts to enter the slimming drug track. Current leaders in the global GLP-1 drug market are Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, with some domestic companies already having their GLP-1 weight-loss drugs approved for marketing in China, such as Benaglutide Injection from Renhui Biotech and Liraglutide biosimilar from Huadong Medicine.

In terms of independent research and development of innovative GLP-1RA drugs, companies such as Innovent Biologics, Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, and Ganli Pharmaceuticals are making rapid progress. As relevant patents expire, competition in generic drug research and development is expected to become more intense.

The market for GLP-1RA drugs is vast, and industry experts are optimistic about their future growth in the treatment of multiple chronic diseases. With the global market for slimming drugs booming, it is clear that the pharmaceutical industry is seeing an influx of new players and heightened competition in the field of metabolic diseases.

