Countdown to the appointment with Terra Madre Salone del Gusto in Turin, the event dedicated to the world of agriculture, nutrition and food that will see 3 thousand delegates from 130 countries and tens of thousands of visitors in the Piedmontese capital. 22 to 26 September. There will be over 700 exhibitors from all regions of Italy and the world and almost 200 Slow Food Presidia. The event conceived by Slow Food and the historic founder Carlin Petrini in 1996 returns to the presence and in a new area of ​​the city, Parco Dora, a symbol of the city’s urban regeneration.

“Five days to be savored, with the awareness that eating is a political act and that purchasing and consumption choices have a direct impact on the health of man, the planet and the entire living world” underline the organizers. During the presentation of the 2022 edition, they reaffirm: «Terra Madre is an idea, even before being a Salone», an event that has always been inspired by the themes of sustainability and respect for balance in nature.

Terra Madre is «a joyful call to action», this is how Barbara Nappini, president of Slow Food Italy defines it, full of debates and appointments. 510 are those published on the site of the historic Turin event. Among the curiosities, the kitchen that hosts international chefs and the Slow Food Chefs’ Alliance; there are tastings organized in the Taste Workshops and dinners at Appointments at the Table, by reservation, alongside Food trucks and street kitchens.

The Enoteca offers labels from wineries all over the world that adhere to the Slow Wine Coalition, alongside beer and coffee, alongside the producers present in the stands. And then again the Food Talks, the Terra Madre forums, the paths dedicated to biodiversity, which will characterize the fourteenth edition of the event organized by Slow Food, chaired by Edward Mukiibi, agronomist and student of the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo , elected during the last assembly, last July.