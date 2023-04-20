The slump in sales and profits leaves Musk cold

Is there a slump in demand for electric cars? Not according to Musk. “Our incoming orders are larger than production.” In Shanghai, the production capacity is almost fully utilized, from there not only the Chinese market but also other foreign markets are served. The Gigafactory in Brandenburg is all the more important. 20,000 Teslas are now manufactured there every month.

In addition, you could open up many smaller foreign markets where you are not represented. “We have a chance to sell two million vehicles this year,” Musk said. But how the market develops also depends heavily on the interest rate policy of the central banks. “Every time the Fed raises interest rates, it makes cars less affordable for buyers.” There is also uncertainty about the economy and possible geopolitical crises. “If anyone has a crystal ball to predict the future, I would like to borrow it.”