Financial Associated Press, October 28 (Reporter Zhou Xiaoya and Shen Shuhong)Since October, Kweichow Moutai seems to have entered a new round of market correction. As of Friday, the stock had fallen 27.37% this month. At the same time, the net outflow of major funds has also attracted market attention.

At the end of the third quarter of this year, Kweichow Moutai ranked first in the top ten stocks of public funds, holding a market value of 119.785 billion yuan. At the same time, the stock was reduced by 14.971 billion yuan by public funds in the third quarter, ranking fifth in the list of public fund reductions.

In-depth study of the adjustment positions of various fund managers, the game is constantly increasing and decreasing the holdings of various products in the third quarter. On the one hand, some fund managers have significantly adjusted their holdings after taking over the new products, and Kweichow Moutai has been bought into the top ten stocks in one fell swoop. more.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, institutional sources believe that in the short term, it is still necessary to pay attention to changes in capital. In the medium term, with the restoration of consumption scenarios, the economy will gradually stabilize, and the market’s confidence in the consumption sector is expected to gradually recover. In the just-concluded three quarterly reports, many well-known fund managers also expressed their views on the liquor industry. Among them, Jiao Wei believes that food and beverages are still long slopes and thick snow in consumption, which can create stable excess returns for a long time, and the underlying logic has not changed.

Hou Hao mentioned in the third quarterly report that the recovery of liquor consumption scene still takes time, but the cash flow and inventory level of most liquor companies are basically still relatively healthy, and the approval price may fluctuate locally, but it does not affect the big picture. Leading companies are guaranteed to grow and develop in the current environment.

long-short game

Although the holdings were reduced, the long-short game of public funds on the stock continued in the third quarter.

Wind data shows that Zhongou Yuexiang Life, a subsidiary of Zhongou Fund, is the active equity product with the largest increase in the number of shares in Kweichow Moutai in the third quarter. As of the end of the third quarter of this year, Kweichow Moutai has newly entered the top ten stocks of the fund, holding 175,400 shares.

As the fund manager of the fund, Qian Yafengyun said in the fund’s third quarterly report that since the management of products in mid-August, the portfolio has been adjusted to a greater extent. The first is to reduce the allocation ratio in the Hong Kong market, the second is to balance the industry allocation of the portfolio, and the concentration of holdings in a single stock is reduced, and finally, the industry and individual stocks with a higher risk-return ratio should be selected as much as possible.

It was followed by Bo Shi Huixing, which was managed by Wu Wei, and held it for one year. In the third quarter, it increased its holdings of Maotai by 145,600 shares, an increase of 40.32%. The fund is reducing the proportion of equity positions. As of the end of the third quarter, the stock position was 52.8%, but the total shareholding of the top ten heavyweight stocks accounted for 73.36% of the stock market value, which is a product with a high shareholding concentration. Its scale decreased from 10.635 billion yuan at the end of the second quarter to 9.644 billion yuan at the end of the third quarter.

In addition, 6 products including Huaan Strategic Choice, Dongfanghong China, Bank of Communications Schroders New Growth, Agricultural Bank of China Investment Management Research Choice, CCB Choice Growth, and Essence Quality Enterprise Three-Year Holding increased their holdings of Kweichow Moutai shares in the third quarter. more than 60,000 shares.

Three products including China-Europe Industry Growth, managed by Wang Pei and Yin Weichun, Fuguo Tianhui managed by Zhu Shaoxing, and Huaan Ankang under Huaan Fund increased their holdings of Moutai by over 50,000 shares in the third quarter.

Judging from the reduction of Kweichow Moutai by active equity funds, E Fund Blue Chip Selection managed by Zhang Kun reduced its holdings of Kweichow Moutai by 200,000 shares in the third quarter to 2.82 million shares. However, the proportion of the stock’s net asset value in E Fund blue chip selection in the third quarter has reached 9.92%, which is close to the upper limit of the investment proportion of 10%. From this point of view, Zhang Kun’s reduction operation may be a passive reduction.

In fact, compared with the scale of 62.779 billion yuan at the end of the second quarter, the size of this fund dropped by 9.548 billion yuan in the third quarter, leaving 53.231 billion yuan. During the same period, the net value of the product fell by 15.22%, and the stock position increased from 92.68% at the end of the second quarter to 94.02%.

China Universal’s absolute return strategy, which has always held relatively scattered shares, also reduced its holdings of Kweichow Moutai by 182,800 shares in the third quarter, a decrease of 62.87% from the end of the previous quarter. The fund is jointly managed by Gu Yaoqiang and Wu Jianghong. At present, Kweichow Moutai accounts for 2.54% of the net asset value of this product, which is still its largest stock.

Dongfanghong Qidong, managed by Li Jing, held it for three years. In the third quarter, it also reduced its holdings of Kweichow Moutai by 12.91%, accounting for 4.83% of the fund’s net asset value. Kweichow Moutai has slipped from the second largest stock to its fifth largest. Heavy stock. As of the end of September, the product scale was 12.1 billion yuan, down 2.583 billion yuan from 14.683 billion yuan at the end of the previous quarter.

In addition to the above products, Invesco Great Wall Emerging Growth managed by Liu Yanchun, Huaan Reverse Strategy managed by Wan Jianjun and Huaan Research Smart Selection, these three funds also reduced their holdings of Kweichow Moutai by more than 100,000 shares in the third quarter.

Fund managers: short-term attention should be paid to changes in capital

A researcher from a large fund company in South China pointed out that in addition to the repeated epidemics, the lack of loose epidemic prevention policies, and the unsatisfactory Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day sales, which have been fully reflected in the stock price in the early stage, the recent plunge in wine has more to do with policy concerns. Excessive interpretation and net outflow of funds.

In the opinion of this person, the funds are mainly in two aspects. The large capital outflow comes from the outflow of foreign capital. It can be clearly seen that the huge amount of capital flowing out of the leading stocks such as Maotai from the north is an important reason for the decline of the sector. On the other hand, the recent mainline market of A-shares has revolved around “trusting military doctors”, diverting funds from “Fang Yin Restaurant”, which is a stable growth line. The interpretation of the policy has rumors that some “experts” have interpreted it, which makes the fragile market even more panic.

He believes that in the short term, it is still necessary to pay attention to the changes in capital, especially the short-term impact of the outflow of northbound capital to wine taps on the sector. “In the medium term, with the restoration of consumption scenarios, the economy is gradually stabilizing, and the market’s confidence in the consumption sector is expected to be gradually restored. From a fundamental point of view, judging from the third quarterly report, wine companies maintain a growth rate of 15%, which is still relatively low in the economic downturn. Reasonable and cost-effective in all segments.”

In the just-concluded three quarterly reports, many well-known fund managers also expressed their views on the liquor industry.

In the view of Yinhua Fund Manager Jiao Wei, food and beverages are still the long slopes and thick snow in consumption, which can create stable excess returns for a long time, and the underlying logic has not changed. Although the short-term impact of the epidemic has superimposed economic pressure, and the fundamentals of food and beverages are under pressure, he is still optimistic about investment opportunities in the industry in the medium and long term. “Especially in the follow-up, as the epidemic is brought under control and economic activities gradually return to normal, liquor will enter a new growth cycle with the economic cycle.”

Lu Chunqing, manager of CEIBS Fund, believes that with the gradual control of the epidemic, resumption of work and production, normal economic operation and sales and production, the fundamentals of the company will gradually return to a normal level of operation. She believes that the prosperity of high-end consumption will continue and is optimistic. In the process of economic recovery, investment opportunities for high-end liquor.

“National sub-high-end brands did have some challenges in the first three quarters under the influence of the general environment.” Hou Hao, manager of China Merchants China Securities Liquor Fund, believes that it will take time for the recovery of liquor consumption scenarios, but the cash flow of most liquor companies And the inventory level is basically still relatively healthy, and the approval price may fluctuate in some parts, but it does not affect the big picture, and the growth and development of leading companies in the current environment are guaranteed.

“We believe that leading companies can withstand the test of this round of stress tests, and can better balance the matching of short-term growth and long-term strategic development.” Hou Hao said.