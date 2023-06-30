The Smart Production Line Project Launched: Hunan Light Salt Group’s Major Move in New Energy

Title: Hunan Light Salt Group Advances Towards New Energy Development with Smart Production Line and Sodium Battery Cathode Product Release

Date: June 28, 20XX

Hunan Light Salt Group, a prominent player in the new energy sector, took a significant step forward in its new energy layout with the commencement of the intelligent production line project for lithium-ion battery cathode materials and the launch of sodium cathode products. This development signifies the company’s commitment towards achieving its goal of “lithium and sodium flying together”.

The opening ceremony for the project and the launch event for sodium cathode products were held at Hunan Meite New Material Technology Co., Ltd., a holding subsidiary of Hunan Light Industry Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd. The event was attended by leaders and dignitaries, paving the way for the project’s commencement and entering a new historic stage.

The groundbreaking ceremony officially commenced at 9:08 in the morning with the sound of gun salutes. Notable individuals, including Zhou Ji, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Wangcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, Feng Chuanliang, Party Secretary and Chairman of Hunan Light Salt Group, and Chang Wang Xuanxiang, Party Secretary and Director of Hunan Nonferrous Industry Investment Group, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and witnessed the project’s groundbreaking. The project, expected to be completed by the end of this year, aims to achieve a production capacity of 10,000 tons of lithium cobalt oxide.

Furthermore, Meite Company signed strategic cooperation agreements with Shandong Aoguan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan Lifang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Ji’an Guanjia New Energy Development Co., Ltd. during the launch event. This collaboration officially marks Meite’s entry into the sodium ion cathode materials market.

The initiation of the lithium-ion battery cathode material intelligent production line project and the release of sodium cathode products represent key milestones in Hunan Light Salt Group’s development. By 2025, Meite targets sales of 20,000-30,000 tons of lithium-sodium cathode materials, with a main business income of 2-3 billion yuan and a net profit of 100 million yuan. Additionally, this accomplishment will help the group achieve its strategic goal of “three new transformations” and establish a new industrial structure focusing on resources, with salt as the axis and functioning as one body with three wings and two-wheel drive.

Feng Chuanliang, Chairman of Hunan Light Salt Group, expressed his optimism about the company’s future endeavors in the new energy sector. He emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunities presented by the next two decades in the new energy track and setting new industry benchmarks in the segmented field.

Disclaimer: The content of this news article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment or consumption advice. For factual verification, readers are advised to reach out to the relevant parties mentioned in the article. The opinions expressed in the article are solely for the readers’ reference and may not be the opinions of this website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

