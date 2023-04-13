The smart transformation of clean heating is in full swing, and the innovation of green and low-carbon technology is gaining momentum

Xinhua Finance and Economics, Beijing, April 13th. Smart heating refers to under the guidance of dual carbon goals, the informatization and intelligentization of the heating system as a way, through the new generation of information technology and the heating system “source-network-load-storage” The deep integration of the whole process realizes a new heating system with on-demand heating and precise heating.

In layman’s terms, “the so-called smart heating is to achieve the balance between heat source supply and demand through technical paths, and to meet the needs of users with suitable temperature with lower heat.” Director of Clean Heating Industry Committee (CHIC), Development Research Center of the State Council Zhou Hongchun, the former deputy inspector, said recently.

Clean heating solves the “whether there is” problem Smart heating further solves the “good or bad” problem

According to incomplete statistics from CHIC, by the end of 2022, the total heating area in northern my country will be 23.8 billion square meters (urban heating area is 16.7 billion square meters, and rural heating area is 7.1 billion square meters), of which the clean heating area is 17.9 billion square meters m, the clean heating rate is 75%. There are 8,300 clean heating companies nationwide, with a total industrial output value of 915 billion yuan and 1.21 million employees.

It can be said that clean heating has exceeded expectations. On the one hand, energy and eco-environmental friendliness have been significantly improved. On the other hand, heating emissions are about 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide, accounting for 1/10 of the country’s total carbon emissions. Heating carbon reduction is imminent.

CHIC Secretary-General Zhao Wenying said,During the “14th Five-Year Plan” and a long period of time in the future, under the background that the whole society is actively and steadily promoting carbon neutrality and accelerating the construction of a new energy system, the heating industry is tapping potential and increasing efficiency, deeply recovering low-carbon heat sources, and developing zero-carbon energy. At the same time as carbon heat sources and heat source structure optimization, full attention should be paid to the development and application of energy-saving, carbon-reducing, quality-enhancing and efficiency-enhancing technologies for the system. Through the integration of new generation information technology, the construction of a new smart heating system will be accelerated, and the refined operation of the industry will be realized as soon as possible. Accelerate the realization of digital, intelligent, and green transformation, and gradually realize precise heating and on-demand heating.

The smart transformation of clean heating is in full swing, and the innovation of green and low-carbon technology is gaining momentum

By the end of 2022, the total number of pilot cities for clean heating in northern China will reach 5 batches of 88 cities. After all implementation is completed, the central government will invest a total of 107.1 billion yuan in rewards and subsidies, which is expected to stimulate local financial and social investment by more than 400 billion yuan.

On May 30, 2022, the Ministry of Finance issued the “Opinions on Fiscal Support and Carbon Neutralization of Carbon Peak”, which further clarified that it is necessary to support the green and low-carbon transformation of key industries and areas, and expand the scope of support for clean heating in winter in northern regions. With policy support and active exploration, clean heating companies in many places across the country will move towards the goal of being safer, more efficient, cleaner, lower-carbon, smarter and more sustainable.

Industrial transformation is inseparable from technological innovation, and the promotion and application of green and low-carbon technologies will become an important task. The unequal information between the supply and demand sides is an important reason that hinders the transfer and transformation of green and low-carbon technology achievements. As an intermediary organization serving the government, enterprises and industries, industry associations promote a more precise connection between supply and demand by building a bridge of communication. Through effective and pragmatic service activities, it will help enterprises to “enhance their voice and scope” in their green and low-carbon technology market activities.

The “14th Five-Year Plan” is a critical period and a window period for my country to achieve carbon peaking. There is an urgent need for green and low-carbon technology research and development and industrialization; improve the green and low-carbon technology system, innovate green and low-carbon technology promotion paths, and create green and low-carbon technologies The application scenarios make green and low-carbon technology an effective support for industrial transformation and the realization of carbon neutrality at peak carbon.

It is reported that,Chinese architectureThe annual brand event hosted by the Clean Heating Industry Committee (CHIC) of the Energy Conservation Association – the 4th China Clean Heating Industry Summit is scheduled to be held in Beijing on May 9-10, 2023, with the theme of “accelerating the promotion of green and low-carbon technologies , leading the development of new smart heating.” This summit will focus on green and low-carbon technologies, deeply discuss the current and long-term development hotspots of the industry, clearly propose the transformation direction of the clean heating industry, and jointly draw a blueprint for the development of a new type of heating that is safe, low-carbon, clean and efficient, and smart economy.

