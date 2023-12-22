The Soaring Sales of SUVs in Ecuador: Dominating the Vehicle Market

The SUV vehicle segment (sport utility vehicle, according to its acronym in English, or sports utility vehicle, in Spanish) stands out as the leading category in sales, according to the bulletin of the Association of Automotive Companies of Ecuador (Aeade).

A total of 56,566 new SUV units have been sold between January and November of this 2023, surpassing sedan-type cars, which register 30,140 units sold, and pickup trucks, which total 22,198.

The trend indicates that consumers have a marked preference for SUVs since they are sports utility cars characterized by their height and robustness. This was evident from 2020, when SUVs outsold sedans. The differences between these types of vehicles focus on the ground clearance, being 15 to 17 centimeters for cars and 20 centimeters or more for SUVs.

Another disparity relates to the appropriate terrain for each. Sedans are suitable for urban environments, while SUVs excel in rocky terrain, mountains, and trips that require covering greater distances. Another difference is the occupant capacity – both models accommodate five people, but SUVs have the possibility of up to seven, depending on the model.

This year from January to November, 123,409 new vehicles have been sold, and there is a minimum contraction of 0.4% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Aeade.

In addition, here are the ten cheapest SUVs on the Ecuadorian market. They are:

1. Baic X35 (from $16,990) – It has a 1,500 cc engine with 114 horsepower, traction control, reverse sensors, multifunction steering wheel, and an eight-inch touch radio.

2. Shineray G03 (from $17,490) – It has space for seven passengers, a reversing camera, 1,500 cc engine with 109 horsepower, manual transmission with five speeds plus reverse, and a nine-inch screen with audio system compatible with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

3. Chery Tiggo 2 (from $17,590) – It features a 1.5-liter engine with 114 horsepower, nine-inch screen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, five-speed manual transmission plus reverse, and hydraulic brakes with independent circuits.

4. JAC S2 (from $17,990) – It has a 1.5-liter engine with 111 horsepower and 4×2 traction, a trunk with a capacity of 450 liters, and compatibility with Apple Carplay & Android Auto.

5. GAC GS3 – It has a 1,495 cc engine with 113 horsepower, disc brakes on all four wheels, anti-lock brake system, hill start and descent assistant, and an eight-inch touch screen.

6. DFSK Glory (from $17,990) – It features three rows of seats, air conditioning in the first and second row, on-board computer, retro camera, seven-inch Android radio, and a 1.8-liter engine with 138 horsepower.

7. Changan CS15 (from $17,999) – It contains a 1.5-liter Blue Core engine with 105 horsepower, steering wheel controls with multifunction buttons, a ten-inch touch radio, GPS with local maps, and a backup camera.

8. Fiat Argo – It has a seven-inch multimedia screen compatible with Apple Carplay & Android Auto, a reverse camera, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring, and a 1.3 liter firefly engine.

9. JAC JS4 – Its engine is 1.6 liters with 118 horsepower and traction is 4×2. It may have a power button, dual-level lights, anti-lock braking system, anti-theft starting system, and hill climb assist, depending on the version.

10. Shineray G01 (from $19,990) – The G01 has a 1.5 turbo engine with variable valve and chain technology with six-speed gears, disc brakes, ascent and descent control, electric steering, camera and reverse sensors, a start button, and electric handbrake.

The latest data shows that SUVs remain the preferred choice for consumers in Ecuador, with the lowest-priced models offering a range of features and capabilities.

