The Social Sisters of Pienza risk being reduced to the lay state

In these mad and most desperate times, one can no longer be surprised by anything. For a few days now, videos of Zelensky’s hot ballets in stiletto heels have been shooting on social networks, which she is “very good” at twirling in favor of the cameras. Perhaps he recorded it to give support to the Russian Orthodox patriarch Cyril the First who rightly says that the West and Catholic priests are primarily responsible for world degradation. But let’s get to the facts, such as those of the Social cloistered nuns of Pienza, a wonderful village in the Sienese countryside. The story is typical of our times, in which every moral brake has been relaxed. These are thirteen cloistered nuns guided for five years by Sister Diletta, the superior, who was once the Marshal of the Forest Guards.

The sisters, eager for a more interesting life, started a Facebook page with announcements like: “Do you want to experience a new adventure? Come five days in seclusion” (it also rhymes), complete with a mobile phone number attached. It looks more like an erotic proposition than an invitation to the spirit. Not happy with the unusual publicity, however, they raged by advertising the merchant that takes place in the garden of the cloistered monastery of Maria Tempio dello Spirito Santo: they sold magnets, a modular wooden kitchen, perfumes, essences and candles and luckily they stopped here with the daring objects, that by now one can no longer be surprised by anything. Of course, these activities are not allowed for cloistered nuns. And when the money began to flow, the Vatican also took care of it and investigated through an apostolic delegate. The minutes were sealed and the Diocese of Montepulciano-Chiusi-Pienza was informed in the figure of the bishop. After the investigation, the superior was no longer the “Beloved” since the Vatican replaced her with a new Abbess.

At this point the nuns freaked out, barricaded themselves in the convent and defended the old superior by saying that no one should be allowed to touch her.

Sister Diletta herself reacted harshly by writing that:

“This monastic community rejects any accusation, even remote, of disobedience and resistance to the commands of the legitimate Superiors”, in the meantime, however, for consistency, he does not give up his job, worse than a politician from the reviled outside world. Now the bishop has five “official reminders” at his disposal and then the Vatican can reduce them to the lay state, in short, it can expel them from the Holy Roman Church. And it would be very good, we add. Unfortunately a bad and avoidable interpretation of the Second Vatican Council has opened the door to all sorts of laxity from which Pope Francis himself is not exempt, whose pastoral care is ambiguous on a doctrinal level and whose vacillations confuse the faithful. There are bizarre openings, sudden accelerations forward that had already alarmed the previous Pope, Benedict XVI. Lastly, the ban on the Latin mass seems to want to destroy the conservatives. And then there is the whole issue of homosexuality which for the Pope is (rightly) “a sin but not a crime”. But if it is precisely a sin why is it tolerated and not punished? We talked about it here too

After all, the modernist offensive even attacks the Bible. Just think that it is now fashionable to argue that Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God not for the “sin” of homosexuality but because they would not have complied with the hospitality of foreigners. They no longer know what to invent to distort the Truth. Wikipedia, for example, supports these evident attempts to distort the biblical dictation with improvised theologians and graphomaniacs, such as a certain Renato Pierri (he was also a professor of religion!), who support this bizarre thesis even accusing the compiler of the Bible who is inspired from God, at least for those who believe in it. Now when they don’t like a truth from the Bible they simply say it’s wrong, meanwhile the Vatican is silent and luckily they are long gone are the times when Giordano Bruno lit up the Roman dawn.

