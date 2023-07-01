The “soft” line by Mattarella and Giorgetti wins over the Mes

For Colle, good relations with the EU are an absolute priority

Four months suspension for the Mes and not a year, as Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini wanted. In the majority and in the government, the “soft” line, that of the Draghian and pro-European minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, won.

The goal is not to stiffen the relationship with the Brussels institutions too much, as it would have been with a twelve-month postponement. Behind the choice “soft” there seems to be the hand of the Quirinale. Sergio Mattarella has never intervened directly on the issue of ratifying the Mes, but the Quirinale’s loyalty to the EU is total.

Il Head of State he would therefore have informally put pressure on the executive and on the forces of the majority to avoid too harsh a clash with the European Union by backing up with the head of the Economy.

The sustainability of the debt, the spread and relations with European partners are at the heart of Colle’s concerns – qualified sources explain – and it is therefore very probable that behind the decision to postpone it by four months and not a year there is really the will to Mattarellawho a few weeks ago had flown to Paris to mend with Macron after the clashes between France and Italy.

In short, in the end the sovereignty of Brothers of Italy and Lega you have to bow to realpolitik by choosing a Mattarella-Giorgetti compromise.

