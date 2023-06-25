“The song sung with Blanco? I tell you how I hooked Mina”

Brescia Music Festival, Giancarlo Prandelli presents the talents of the next Sanremo Giovani

Futura, Peripezia, Edson. Three names on the list of the next Sanremo Giovani, three of the under 30 artists who will make the Brescia Music Festival come alive today. For most people, unknown. But it was too Riccardo Fabbriconi, aka Blancowhen he knocked on the door in via Ambaraga in Brescia, headquarters of the GNE Records Of Giancarlo Prandelli, at the time when he still went around singing along with other rappers in the evenings of the Il Muretto association. Giancarlo, son of Sergio, creator of music for half a century as an author and musician, has music flowing inside him, plays all the instruments, recognizes talent. His father wrote songs for Neil Sedakahe went on tour with Sylvie Vartan, Van Johnson, Richard Comtesounded with Celentano, Fausto Leali, Peppino di Capri and the legends of the Sixties, he left his mark on the music of half a century.

And he, Giancarlo, is no different. After accompanying Blanco to the threshold of success, he conceived the liaison with Mina from which the hit was born A bit of joy. And he rattles off the potential stars of the next one Sanremo Youth, in the comings and goings of talents, lives and hopes of his studio, between Disney icons and tools of all kinds

How does this world work? Blanco was rejected at XFactor and is now a star…

Many guys encounter difficulties, you have to find serious people who can help you with the arrangements, with the basics. Di Riccardo, as soon as I listened to him, I perceived the difference in style compared to others. There were already in embryo pieces such as White nights o Aphrodite, but we redid everything. She wanted to get the basics from the Internet, I created them for her because the potential value was high and it was worth it. Even the debut with Salmo, which launched his career, was conceived by me together with Little Gue.

BLANCO, MINA – A bit of happiness. WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SONG

In short, talent is not enough…

Every artist is a product, he must be placed on the market with a medium-term preparation and perspective. Many unfortunately find individuals with few scruples who delude them and exploit them. Four of the guys I’m working with suffered this “destruction” and had to start over. That’s why I started producing: before I was a pure musician, I arranged, I built the identity of the character. Now, mindful of the experience with Blanco, I have decided to produce the young artists that I consider worthy.

How did you hook Mina?

I’ve known Mina for some time, she often came here to the studio when she lived in Brescia. I spoke with Massimiliano Pani, I proposed it to her and she said yes. It all happened very naturally. Combining them wasn’t difficult, Mina’s melodic part fits well with Blanco’s drier and louder register. For their artistic basis that’s an easy piece and she nailed it.

