A simple way to visually identify improvements is the spaghetti diagram. We use it in process analysis when paths and production systems are under scrutiny. This makes it possible to record the current status in an overview and to plan the target status on paper. Read this post to find out exactly how it works!

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

What is a Spaghetti Diagram?

The spaghetti diagram is a simple way from lean management to understand the process flow in production or in the office. It is therefore particularly well suited for the search for waste in the areas of movement (employees) and transport (material). The representation with pen and paper makes it easier to recognize the current status with all obstacles and possibilities. As part of a process analysis, it is worth observing standard processes and examining movement and transport with the help of the spaghetti diagram. There is the possibility of observing either the movement of the employee or the transport of the workpiece. Depending on the process, both types can also be documented at the same time, provided that the result is correct at the end. With the help of a camera from above, the workplace itself can also be observed. You can find more about the methods of process mapping under process modelling.

Ultimately, the spaghetti diagram is nothing more than the rough outline of the company area under consideration with many drawn lines. The dimensions should be reasonably correct or even true to scale if you want to initiate optimizations directly via the sketch. Otherwise, a sketch that comes close is enough. So we take the space and put it on paper or digitally on the tablet. Next, all workstations, warehouses and machines are drawn in. If you use a legend right away for fixed or heavy equipment, for easily moveable materials or even security areas, optimization will be easier later. In the further course we paint all process steps with lines in this plan. In the end, the spaghetti diagram looks similar to the plate of pasta and thus visualizes critical points, unfavorable paths and sequences

A spaghetti diagram from the workshop in the video!

In the article we look at the typical office process, however, the spaghetti diagram is also worthwhile, especially with heavy machines and different inventories. Because here many companies lose time and money due to an unfavorable arrangement. Before great effort is invested in moving machines, you can use the lines to identify the real focal points. Take a look now:

How does a spaghetti diagram work?

The plan is prepared, permanently installed objects are marked and on site you also record all obstacles – because there are almost every company! So every stack, every box, everything that is part of the normal process flow remains.

The example from the office

Since there are also unnecessary ways in the office, we now have a plan of an office: three workstations, a copier and three shelves with different functions, because entrance, processing and exit are separate. Depending on how long the observed process lasts, we start the on-site observation and record the process paths. How many runs you have to record depends on the individual process duration, processing time and volume. At the end there should be a meaningful visualization and the recorded time unit should be written down. In our example, we observe the employees for an hour.

Capturing the movement in the spaghetti diagram

Now let’s start properly with the spaghetti diagram: Draw the process paths from their start to their end. Because in most offices alone, walking distances make a difference, especially if the stations are not optimally aligned. Some employees have to squeeze past open windows or switch to another room. The more precisely you draw these process paths as lines, the better your overview will be! This means that employee A always has to walk a short distance to the filing cabinet and often has to walk a long way around the desk to the printer output and the exit shelf.

Spaghetti diagram visualized

In the further comparison recordings we see that the activities of employees B and C involve fewer trips to the printer, but there are many trips between the two workplaces. In the process analysis, we first record everything as the current state.

Routes visualized by lines

Transport visualized in the office

If we now look at the route taken by the processed customer documents, we see that there are longer transports back and forth, especially between employees B and C. In the interview it turns out that both perform different tasks, but work on the same document at the same time, which therefore wanders back and forth.

Spaghetti Diagram for Transports

We have now observed the office unit with three employees and incoming orders over a comparable period of time and recorded the current status. When we look at these sketches, it looks a bit messy and not necessarily efficient. Therefore, the process analysis helps to record the potential that is possible in the overall process. In contrast to this office, changes in the process paths can collide with other process steps. Let’s imagine that the office is optimally aligned, but the rest of the company can no longer access documents! This is to be avoided!

What does the doodle bring me now exactly?

The spaghetti diagram gives you a visual overview of every movement and transport in the process. This actual state is important for making decisions about process optimization. For example, the office layout is not geared to the actual activities. A first step can be the repositioning of the printer and the receipt of files in order to shorten employee A’s distances. The exchange of documents between the individual employees is more difficult to organize. If error rates, lost documents and inquiries are also included as values ​​in the assessment, switching to digital work can become interesting.

It is also an important procedure in the process analysis to prioritize these processes. If your employees are overloaded, small changes can save time that is needed elsewhere. If, on the other hand, problems with documents are known on a regular basis, it is worth reviewing the entire process end-to-end and fundamentally redesigning it. For this, transport sketches in the spaghetti diagram are important, which depict the entire route from start to finish.

A tip for evaluating the spaghetti diagram

The evaluation usually succeeds at a glance: A process should flow through its stations and not jump back and forth. The more clutter you see, the busier the process. That is the qualitative assessment. If, on the other hand, particularly long distances can be identified, the times can be calculated and extrapolated and savings can be achieved by changing the layout. An Excel spreadsheet is used to calculate the routes with runs and routes for precise quantitative assessment.

My tip for you: Practice recognizing paths – this is part of “learning to see” and ensures improvements without much effort. If you follow the process from beginning to end and understand what the ideal process is, the effort of rearranging is not only worthwhile in terms of time, but also because everyone involved is more satisfied. And new organizational elements also pay off faster than expected when there is suddenly more time for value-adding work. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us and we will discuss your individual situation!

Best regard

Axel Schroeder

The Spaghetti Diagram PowerPoint Template Tracking down waste is important for a successful process analysis. Movement of employees and transport of goods and materials are classic here. With the Spaghetti Diagram PowerPoint Template, you can track both! €0,00

Image: Canva.com © marrio31; DAPA Images