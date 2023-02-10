Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The fear that central banks may raise i rates more than expected, despite the winds of recession lurking, scares the European stock exchanges, which slip in the last session of the week and give an average of more than one percentage point each. Investor doubts remain at the heart of the effects of monetary tightening on the economy, even if from Wall Street a surprising sign of optimism has arrived thanks to the data on consumer confidence at the highest levels for almost a year. Meanwhile, Isabel is also warning European investors Schnabel of the ECB which explains how it is necessary for the Eurotower to “further increase rates” and the need for an adjustment of another 50 points “will depend on the incoming data and on our assessment of the inflation prospects”. At the center of sales on a continental level, in addition to travel and raw materials, the retail sector has ended up.

At the end of the session, the FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari marked “red”, as did the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, with the thud of Adidas which estimated possible operating losses of up to 700 million in 2023 in the worst scenario relating to the consequences of the breach of the partnership with rapper Kanye West. London’s FT-SE 100, Paris’ CAC 40, Madrid’s IBEX 35 and Amsterdam’s AEX also closed in negative territory.

Schnabel (ECB), May hike will depend on data and inflation

Meanwhile, the markets recorded the position taken by Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB governing council, who during a q/a session on Twitter he explained: ‘We cannot yet claim victory in taming inflation. That’s why we need to stay the course and further raise rates significantly. Whether another 50 basis point hike is needed will depend on incoming data and our assessment of the inflation outlook.

Wall Street positive, consumer confidence at the top for 11 months

After a declining start, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 have moved above parity. The consumer confidence calculated by the University of Michigan has an impact and reached, on a preliminary basis in February, the highs of the last eleven months. Right now, the Dow Jones is up 101.95 points (+0.3%), the S&P 500 is up 6.22 points (+0.15%), the Nasdaq Composite is down 31.31 points (- 0.27%). WTI oil on the Nymex gains 1.47% to 79.21 dollars a barrel, with the production cut announced by Russia.

Rally Iveco after the accounts, sales on managed savings

At Piazza Affari, at the end of the session on Ftse Mib it lost 0.86% despite the exploits of the Iveco Group which beat analysts’ expectations. On the rise, among the few exceptions, oil companies (Eni and Tenaris) in the wake of the rise in crude oil. Enel does well after an ordinary EBITDA of 19.7 billion in 2022, higher than forecasts. Asset management with Finecobank and Azimut is in strong “red”, as are cars, banks and technology companies. Outside the main list, Banca Mps sees “red” after Andrea Orcel of Unicredit has once again closed the door to a possible M&A.