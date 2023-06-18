The “speech of the balaclava”, danger Beppe Grillo

Schlein, as usual, gets into trouble on her own

What is surprising is not so much Grillo who manifests himself in his worst form in the squares, but rather the people who still follow him.

The eternal Italian populism.

Unfortunately there is a part of Italians structurally prone to violence and subversion and the demagogue genovese he resorts to it whenever he needs votes and he does so without ever paying the price.

The Five Star Movement has revealed itself over the years for what many suspected: only one.

In fact wherever he has governed there have been disasters and his leaders have shown that they are animated by a disarming approximation, just think of what Virginia Raggi did in Rome who not only was not reconfirmed but ended up in last place in the last local elections .

Yesterday in Rome there was a “demonstration against precariousness”, a rancid minestrone already cooked several times by the grillosi, moreover totally out of sync in a record period of busy people.

The breathless comedian started like this:

«Be your own leader. Make up the citizenship brigades, put on a balaclava and at night, without being seen, do the chores, fix the sidewalks. React».

Notice how he used the title of a popular coaching book, Roberto Re, “Leader of Yourself” in an attempt to excite and manipulate the audience.

Then he starts with the usual apocalyptic nonsense:

“Everyone who left the movement denounced me. I am living my third life and will be reincarnated in the fourth.”

The bullshit about the elderly is a jewel: “I would give the vote to sixteen-year-olds, but I would go further. I would go for life expectancy, a 16 year old should vote 8 times and an 80 year old shouldn’t vote.”

But let’s go back to the phrase that provoked the revolt of all the other parties and that is the one on the “citizenship brigades” which are very dangerously reminiscent of the “red brigades” and a very difficult period for Italy, ie the years of lead.

The Senator Maurice Gasparri he has declared:

“He is a provocateur. He is a man without conscience and without ideas. He is a painful human case. Grillo is the absolute disgrace. He brought in hordes of incompetents into politics. He stays locked up in his house. Grillo is a shameful past that must be forgotten to restore the principles of freedom, democracy and truth”.

Charles Calenda wanted to emphasize that:

“Invoking balaclavas and violence in the streets is very serious and risky. In addition to being unworthy in a country, such as Italy, which has been dramatically affected in the past decades. I wonder what you think of Grillo Giuseppe Conte’s words”.

