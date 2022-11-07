



Every reporter Li Menglin Every editor Lan Suying

Musk’s long-silent “Hyperloop” project has recently made a new move.

On November 5, Musk’s tunneling company The Boring Company announced on Twitter that the “Hyperloop” had begun full-scale testing, along with two pictures.

The first image shows what appears to be a Tesla Model 3 sedan with a Texas license plate being placed inside a lift, and in the second, the vehicle appears to have been sealed by the hatch.

Image credit: The Boring Company

Image credit: The Boring Company

Public information shows that the “super high-speed rail” is different from traditional trains or subways, but more like an aluminum capsule. Its operating principle is to place the “aluminum capsule” in a steel pipe, and then pump the pipe to a vacuum. Then launch the carriage to its destination like a cannonball.

According to The Boring Company, the “Hyperloop” can reach speeds of more than 600 miles per hour (965 km/h), which is faster than the cruising speed of an airplane at high altitude (800 km/h). At this rate, it would take less than 30 minutes to travel from Washington to New York.

How to launch a Tesla car at high speed and whether to extract a vacuum has become the most concerned issue of netizens below the tweet, but The Boring Company did not provide more details.

Since Musk proposed the concept of “Hyperloop” in 2013, there have been constant voices of doubt, and the failure of other companies’ similar “Hyperloop” projects to make substantial progress has further supported the voices of doubters.

“Hyperloop” suddenly announced the start of a comprehensive test this time, which may be related to the negative media reports. According to a report by Bloomberg on November 3, the construction contractor confirmed that the “Hyperloop” test tunnel in Hawthorne, California has been removed and plans to convert the empty space into a parking lot for SpaceX employees.

The Boring Company’s “Vegas Loop” tunnel project in “Las Vegas” Las Vegas is already operational, but it’s far from the ultra-high-speed transportation that Musk envisioned. In the 2.7-kilometer tunnel, passengers can travel in Tesla electric vehicles at speeds of up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour, Bloomberg reported in 2021.

Cover image source: Screenshot of The Boring Company’s official website



