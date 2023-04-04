According to the website of the Ministry of Commerce, we have noticed that the Japanese government announced that it intends to impose export controls on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and China expresses serious concern about this. Semiconductor is a highly globalized industry. After decades of development, it has formed an industrial structure in which you have me and you have me. This is the result of the joint action of market laws and corporate choices. For a period of time, certain countries have frequently generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures, continued to strengthen the suppression of China‘s semiconductor and other industries, and engaged in item supply cutoffs and technology blockades, artificially splitting the global semiconductor market, and seriously deviating from free trade principles and multilateral trade. The rules have seriously violated the basic obligations stipulated by the WTO and seriously impacted the stability of the global industrial and supply chains. China has filed a lawsuit with the WTO.

A reporter asked: The Japanese government announced on March 31 that it intends to impose export controls on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and is seeking public opinions on relevant measures. Some analysts said that this approach is highly coordinated with the United States‘ containment of the development of China‘s chip industry, and the direction is very obvious. What is China‘s comment?

A: We have noticed that the Japanese government announced that it intends to impose export controls on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. China is seriously concerned about this. Semiconductor is a highly globalized industry. After decades of development, it has formed an industrial structure in which you have me and you have me. This is the result of the joint action of market laws and corporate choices. For a period of time, certain countries have frequently generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures, continued to strengthen the suppression of China‘s semiconductor and other industries, and engaged in item supply cutoffs and technology blockades, artificially splitting the global semiconductor market, and seriously deviating from free trade principles and multilateral trade. The rules have seriously violated the basic obligations stipulated by the WTO and seriously impacted the stability of the global industrial and supply chains. China has filed a lawsuit with the WTO.

The relevant measures proposed by the Japanese side are essentially harmful acts against China under the coercion of certain countries, which will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also cause Japanese companies to suffer losses, harm others and themselves, and also damage the stability of the global supply chain. .

China is the world‘s largest semiconductor market and the largest export destination of Japanese semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The industries of the two countries have long formed a close integration relationship between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. At present, Japan’s relevant measures are soliciting opinions from the public. We hope that the Japanese side will listen to rational voices, proceed from the maintenance of rules, its own interests and the bilateral interests of China and Japan, correct its wrong practices in a timely manner, promote the healthy development of economic and trade relations between China and Japan, and work with all parties to maintain the stability of the global semiconductor industry chain and supply chain. If the Japanese side insists on artificially obstructing the cooperation in the semiconductor industry between China and Japan, China will take decisive measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Source of this article: Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, original title “The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Answers Reporters’ Questions on Japan’s Announcement of Proposed Implementation of Semiconductor Export Controls”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.