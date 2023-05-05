The spot gold price has broken through a record high, and the more gold rises, the more people buy it?The same gold jewelry bought yesterday was 500 yuan more expensive than the one bought on May Day-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The spot gold price has broken through a record high, and the more gold rises, the more people buy it?The same gold jewelry bought yesterday was 500 yuan more expensive than the one bought on May Day

“The price of gold may have to rise later, so buy it now.” In a chain gold jewelry store in Hangzhou, the clerk is busy greeting customers. Yesterday, the price of gold accessories in the store exceeded 590 yuan per gram (the cost of production is charged separately), and the price of a small gold pendant (about 2 grams) is 1,050 yuan. The clerk said: “During the May Day Golden Week that just passed, there were quite a lot of customers who came to the store to buy gold, many of whom were tourists from other places. The price of gold has been rising these days. If you buy a lot, you can apply for a certain discount from the company.”

On the other hand, spot gold CMOEX (New York Gold) has broken through the historical high of 2074.77 US dollars per ounce, and once touched 2085.4 US dollars per ounce in intraday yesterday. In the short term, the surge in international gold prices is still expected to continue.

Bought the same gold jewelry yesterday

It’s almost 500 yuan more expensive than buying on May Day

“The price of gold has always been like this. The more it rises, the more people buy it. When it is low, no one cares about it.” During the May Day holiday, gold consumption also ushered in the “Golden Week”, and many gold jewelry brands launched ” Even though the price of gold continues to rise, there is still an endless stream of customers who come to buy gold.

A clerk in a gold jewelry store told the reporter: “‘May 1st’ and ‘October 1st’ are the traditional peak seasons for wedding celebrations. In addition to the resumption of normal tourism this year, many customers come to buy gold jewelry for wedding celebrations, such as gold rings and gold jewelry. Necklaces, gold bracelets and gold bars are all very popular.”

It should be pointed out that many jewelry and gold stores have not adjusted their prices during the festival, and with holiday discounts, if consumers buy gold yesterday, there will still be a big price difference from that during the May Day period.

Take a 10-gram piece of jewelry gold as an example. During the May Day period, the price of the jewelry gold was 543 yuan/gram, but the price at the store yesterday became 590 yuan/gram, which is 470 yuan more expensive than that during the May Day period.

The clerk also said, “If you buy a lot, you can apply to the company for a discount during the May Day period, up to 10% off.”

“Little Golden Bean” has become a favorite of young people

Many young people prefer small size (1 gram, 2 gram) gold beans to gold jewelry buyers who spend a lot of money. Hangzhou post-95 Zhou Zhou said: “I know that the price of gold is not cheap now, but it feels good to buy this kind of small golden beans. One piece costs about 500 yuan, and it doesn’t hurt to buy two more.” The mini gold ingot weighs only 1 gram, and the price on that day is 513 yuan per gram, which is lower than the price of jewelry gold 586 yuan per gram. It can be said to be quite cost-effective, and this is also a popular way for young people to buy gold nowadays.

Zhou Zhou said: “In fact, young people now buy gold by watching live broadcasts online. The mini gold ingots, gold pearls, small gold beans, and gold melon seeds in glass bottles are especially popular if they look better.” At present, including China Gold, Chow Tai Fook, Chow Tai Sang, Saturday Fook and other gold jewelry brands have their own online stores and webcast rooms. In the live broadcast room, most of these small-sized gold jewelry are priced within a thousand yuan.

However, some jewelry brands have fixed prices for small-sized gold ornaments. For example, the price of a small gold bean of about 1 gram is 529 yuan. Coupons ranging from 10 yuan to 100 yuan will be provided to stimulate young consumers to buy gold.

Will the price of gold continue to rise?

At 2 o’clock in the morning yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate hike, raising the target range of the federal funds rate to 5%-5.25%, which was the tenth consecutive rate hike since March last year. Subsequently, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said, “If inflation remains high, the Fed will not cut interest rates.” In this context, international oil prices plummeted, while gold prices continued to soar, and spot gold broke through a record high.

So, will the price of gold continue to rise in the future? In this regard, Nanhua Futures non-ferrous analyst Xia Yingying said, “The long-term is still bullish on gold. As the Fed’s interest rate hike is coming to an end, and the monetary policy will be marginalized, the valuation of gold is expected to continue to rise. At the same time, the central bank’s gold buying fever will continue to boost In addition, the impact of the risk of US economic recession and geopolitical risks will also push up the market’s safe-haven demand for gold.”

However, Xia Yingying also pointed out, “Under the current high level, investors are not recommended to continue chasing high levels. They can wait for the gold price to pull back and then invest in steps. At present, there is a certain pullback pressure on gold in the second quarter, because the market has previously expressed interest in the Fed’s interest rate cut within the year.” Expectations are too optimistic, so there is a certain possibility of revision.”