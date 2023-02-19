Home Business The spring of Piazza Affari: in four months it has brought home a +37%
The spring of Piazza Affari: in four months it has brought home a +37%

The spring of Piazza Affari: in four months it has brought home a +37%

For the Ftse Mib, another week as leader with a rise of 1.7%: it has returned to its highs since the beginning of 2022. Emerging markets still in decline

by Andrea Gennai

Once again it is Piazza Affari that stands out among the international lists on a weekly basis with an increase of 1.7 percent. The run of the Ftse Mib does not stop and brings the gains from the lows of October to +37% with the prices returning to the maximum levels since January 2022. The Dax is also positive with an increase of 1.1% while the US lists are mixed (+0.4% Nasdaq and -0.3% S&P 500). The phase of uncertainty of the emerging markets continues, leaving 1.4 percent on the ground. In the coming week…

