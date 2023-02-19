Listen to the audio version of the article

Once again it is Piazza Affari that stands out among the international lists on a weekly basis with an increase of 1.7 percent. The run of the Ftse Mib does not stop and brings the gains from the lows of October to +37% with the prices returning to the maximum levels since January 2022. The Dax is also positive with an increase of 1.1% while the US lists are mixed (+0.4% Nasdaq and -0.3% S&P 500). The phase of uncertainty of the emerging markets continues, leaving 1.4 percent on the ground. In the coming week…