China protests and announces no better certain “reactions” after the downing of its probe in the Atlantic Ocean. The US will have the remains of the Chinese spy balloon examined – if it was – in an FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. President Joe Biden rewrites the speech on the state of the Union, which he must deliver tomorrow 7 February, before the Congress meeting in plenary session, to take account of the incident.

Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to derive some political advantage from it. Donald Trump ruling that it is “a shame, just as Afghanistan and many other things surrounding the incompetent Biden administration had been a horror show”, while the media reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the US while he was in the White House – he denies.

The probe of discord

The downing of the Chinese probe took place on Saturday afternoon, after it had left American territory: for days, it had crossed it with a northwest/southeast trajectory. The probe, large – three buses is the very approximate indication given – had just entered the Atlantic Ocean between North and South Carolina. At that point, the fears that had advised not to tear it down, i.e. the danger of falling debris on the ground, disappeared. At the same time, if it progressively lost altitude, the balloon could interfere with airways and pose a risk to scheduled flights.

Against this background, i relations between the US and China they return to being – perhaps temporarily – cold: similar episodes, in the past, have created mutual embarrassment between the countries involved. But everyone is aware of spying and being spied on. The visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was supposed to mend relations starting from the meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in November, has been postponed indefinitely.

Biden and his team of advisers e speech writers will probably review tomorrow’s part of the speech devoted to China with a double goal: signal to Beijing, and others, that the US does not tolerate violations of their airspace and convince the Americans – especially the Republicans – that the Administration has done what it should to protect America. However, the president does not want to end the dialogue with Beijing; on the contrary, he wants to leave himself the possibility of continuing to cooperate with China on issues such as theglobal economy and the climate change.

China’s reactions

China immediately reacted to the downing of the probe, expressing, in a note from the Foreign Ministry, “strong dissatisfaction and protest” for the destruction “of its unmanned civilian airship”. The Chinese complain that the Americans insisted “on using force, obviously reacting excessively and seriously violating international practice”, despite the fact that there were no elements of danger and the probe, destined – according to Beijing’s version – to carry out meteorological observationshad “entered United States airspace by entirely accidental causes”.

China claims to have “clearly asked the US to handle the matter correctly and calmly, professionally and soberly” and quotes a US Defense Department spokesman, according to whom there was no danger to people on the ground. Beijing’s Defense Ministry has joined the Foreign Ministry in the protest, with similar words.

However, it is not clear what initiatives China intends to take, if any. And one wonders whether there may be a link between the recent decision of the United States to strengthen an agreement with the Philippines the military presence in the South China Sea and the Chinese ‘provocation’, if such it was.

In an attempt to confirm that the downed balloon was an off-course meteorological probe, and not a spy, Beijing torpedoed the head of its meteorological service, Zhuang Guotai, whose replacement, however – says Fox News -, had been planned for some time, being Zhuang intended to lead the People’s Committee of Gansu Province.

Maneuvers underway, off the Carolinas and on the Capitol

Various units of the US Navy and Coast Guard are in the area where the probe fell: they protect the perimeter and proceed with the recovery of the probes, at a depth of just 14 meters. But there is also ferment in American politics.

The Senate will receive information on what happened during the week. The leader of the Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer he judges Republican criticisms of the Biden administration “political”. Schumer says: “We sent a clear message to China, we protected civilians, we obtained intelligence information.”

The Republicans in the House, where they are in the majority, are working on a resolution criticizing Biden, to be published to coincide with the speech on the state of the Union: they contest him for having let the balloon fly over the whole Union, before letting it shoot down. Biden has already explained that he waited until there were no risks for the Americans, following the Pentagon’s recommendations. But this does not prevent him from being accused of “weakness” by the opposition.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton says the president was “humiliated”. marco rubio she reproaches him for not having explained the situation and the dangers clearly. The criticisms are a chorus, which the press reports that the accident is not unusual do not dampen: it would happen three times with Trump in the White House, although the overflights would have been shorter; and four months ago a Chinese balloon allegedly fell into the Pacific Ocean not far from Hawaii.

Beijing’s flirtation with Moscow

On Saturday, before the probe was shot down, China had taken the lead, giving lessons in diplomacy in Washington and exalting the quality of relations with Russia.

A note from Beijing reported that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yion the phone with Blinken, said that China and the US “must remain focused, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences in the face of unexpected situations”, without making “speculation or unfounded propaganda”.

At the same time, Beijing placed great emphasis on “thedeepening of relations with Russia”, marked by the visit on Thursday and Friday of Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who also saw the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. China – reads a note – “is ready to work with Russia to implement a strategic partnership and promote further progress”.

Phrases spoken exactly one year after the declaration of “boundless friendship” signed by Presidents Xi and Vladimir Putin in Beijing at their meeting on February 4, 2022. The note on Ma’s visit does not mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or the hypothesis of Xi’s trip to Moscow in the spring.

