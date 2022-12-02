Home Business The standard version is unrivaled Mi Fan Guess Mi 13 sells for 3999 yuan
The standard version is unrivaled Mi Fan Guess Mi 13 sells for 3999 yuan

The Mi 13 series will be officially released this month. For this new product, everyone is most concerned about the price. Some netizens speculated,The price of Mi 13 may be 3999 yuan.

Referring to the prices of Mi 11 and Mi 12S, there is a certain probability that Mi 13 will be set at 3999 yuan.

However, there have been previous media reports that the price of Mi 13 will increase. The main reason is the increase in hardware costs, from the screen with narrow borders on all sides to the specially polished high-gloss border on the promotional image, to the standard IP68 certification and the image jointly developed with Leica. System, behind every selling point surrounding Mi 13 means higher hardware costs.

The additional hardware cost naturally needs to be reflected in the selling price.This is also the main argument for the view that the starting price of the Mi 13 series may come to 4,500 yuan.

In terms of parameters, Xiaomi Mi 13 adopts a straight-screen solution with four-dimensional vision and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both the telephoto and telephoto support OIS optical image stabilization, and the battery capacity is 4500mAh.

Compared with the previous generation of Mi 12, Mi 13 has been greatly upgraded in terms of screen, performance, and video.Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group China, pointed out that Xiaomi Mi 13 is unrivaled among standard flagships.

If the price increases, the starting price may be between 4000-4500 yuan.

