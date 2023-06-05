The state earns more than the private sector The federal wage premium is 12%

Why is?

Around 10,000 francs a month or 120,000 francs a year: That’s how much federal employees earn on average. Their salary is 12% higher than the average salary in the private sector. After all, one month’s wages more and, of course, with the same age, gender, educational qualifications, background experience and many other relevant characteristics that are decisive for the individual wage. Such a wage premium for federal employees – a “private-public-pay gap” – is not without consequences for the labor market.

Why does it matter?

State growth, job growth and excessive wages: these are buzzwords in the public debate. The fact is: for every three francs that are generated in Switzerland, one goes through the hands of the state – and the other two are influenced by it. The state needs staff for this. More and more staff. And the growing number of administrative workers causes a growing wage bill. For what and how the state accesses the economic pool of employees is the result of a socio-political discourse. However, this should be transparent, and this requires figures, data and facts.

Not only the taxpayers who finance the state are interested in these figures, but also other employers and training providers. Because the state is the largest and in many respects also the most important employer in Switzerland – and therefore also sets the pace on the labor and education market. If the largest employer can systematically advertise high wages, this distorts fair competition. In their search for young workers, private employers are forced to raise wages above market wages. And the young talents opt for subjects that they would not have chosen if the state as employer had not created the correspondingly attractive positions.

The systematic wage differentials between the public and private sectors have been discussed in academic literature for some time. According to economic theory, private companies must base their wages on growth in productivity in order to be able to finance them and thus survive as a company. In contrast, the public sector has the privilege of shifting liability to taxpayers. The connection with productivity growth is therefore very loose. The state wage setter can afford not only to consider efficiency criteria, but also to weigh political arguments. The respected labor market and migration researcher George Borjas dealt with these questions back in the 1980s. He has presented convincing evidence that a government interested in re-election has every reason to favor high-wage civil servants. Because the administration exerts a great deal of influence on state activities, the quality of which in turn determines the chances of the government being re-elected.

The Evidence

In the current study by the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy (IWP), I, together with Marco Portmann and Frederic Blümel, measured the “private-public-pay gap” for Switzerland using current data, which is found in the economic literature for most industrialized nations. We want to close a research gap.

The median salary corresponds to a gross annual income for a full-time position of CHF 117,176 for the Confederation, CHF 96,426 for the cantons and CHF 88,896 for the municipalities. The median divides workers into two equal groups whose wages are either below or above the median wage. The wage differential at the federal level is without exception in the positive range. In other words, federal governments reward employees with a significant wage bonus. The premium varies greatly at the three levels of government. The median premium for the Confederation is 12%, for the cantons it is less than half that at 5% and for the communes it is 3%. The wage differentials of the municipal and cantonal administrations are very similar across the entire wage range.

Another analysis is also interesting. The wage gap in the private sector, without taking into account characteristics relevant to the labor market such as level of education or professional experience, is an impressive 39% in the federal government, 22% in the cantons and 11% in the municipalities. What does that mean? It shows that one-fifth to one-third of the crude wage gap persists even when dealing with almost identical labor market profiles between a public and private employer. The remaining wage gap is due to the different composition of the workforce. The state employer naturally has an influence on both.

What follows?

The wage differences between the private and public sectors also have social consequences due to the size of the public sector. I would like to emphasize three points here.

1. In conjunction with factors such as job security, pension fund benefits and the attractiveness of the job, wages also control the labor market. Studies of job seekers in the United Kingdom and the USA have shown that they wait for attractive positions in the public sector and instead turn down vacancies in the private sector. This makes it difficult for private companies to fill their vacancies and, ultimately, to recover after recessions. They are particularly affected by the shortage of skilled workers and are increasingly recruiting from abroad.

2. For many OECD countries, there is evidence that comparatively high wages in the public sector also exert upward pressure on wages in the private sector. This drives up the general price level and weakens the international competitiveness of Swiss companies. The distortion caused by systematic wage differences is also noticeable in educational decisions, where the focus is more on the state as an employer.

3. The signs of an increase in executive federalism should also be taken seriously: the Confederation decides – cantons and communes only carry out In the decentrally organized state of Switzerland, the canton and commune administrations employ around seven times as many full-time employees as the federal administration. However, administrative expenditure at the Confederation grew faster than at the communes and cantons. The federal government is hiring more high-paid academics: specialists who analyze, plan, commission, finance and control while the cantons implement it.

The “private-public-pay gap” is initially just an abstract number – 12%. However, it hides relevant economic policy issues that should be discussed openly and honestly. We would like to contribute to this with our research.