The State of Vehicle Sales in Ecuador: A Look at Trends and Top Models

Car sales in Ecuador show a slight contraction in 2023

Between January and November of 2023, 123,409 new vehicles have been sold in Ecuador, with a minimal contraction of 0.4% compared to the same period in 2022. However, in November 2023, there was a significant drop of 16.6% in sales compared to the same month last year.

According to a bulletin from the Association of Automotive Companies of Ecuador (Aeade), this year has seen an accumulated growth of 1.4% up until October, making November the first month to experience a drop in accumulated sales. In addition to the overall decrease, the sale of light vehicles showed a decline of 18%, with 9,084 units sold in November compared to 11,040 units in the same month the previous year. This drop is primarily due to a significant decrease in the sales of pickup trucks and cars, which contracted by 25.2% and 21.2%, respectively, in November.

Despite this decline, hybrid and electric vehicles appear to maintain a stable trend, with 1,140 vehicles in this segment sold in November, accounting for 14% of total sales. The range of electrified vehicles includes various technologies such as conventional hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), extended range electric (EREV), and battery electric (BEV).

Genaro Baldeón, executive president of Aeade, pointed out that while the automotive sector showed positive performance in the first half of the year, a contraction in sales was observed in the second half. Baldeón also highlighted regional differences, noting that the Coast region experienced a 4% reduction in overall sales compared to previous years, with Pichincha emerging as the province with the highest car sales.

Looking ahead, Baldeón expressed concerns about future market conditions, stating that economic factors do not predict a favorable scenario for the automotive industry in Ecuador.

In terms of the most popular brands and models, Chevrolet and KIA emerged as the top-selling brands in the light vehicle category, with Chevrolet leading in the truck segment. The best-selling models in Ecuador from January to November 2023 include D-Max (Chevrolet), Soluto (KIA), and Sonet (KIA), among others.

As sales figures continue to fluctuate and the market faces uncertainties, the future of the automotive industry in Ecuador remains uncertain.

In addition to vehicle sales, other topics of interest in the industry include the rising popularity of electric and hybrid cars, the introduction of new vehicle models in Ecuador, and the assembly of car models within the country. Additionally, the best-selling Chinese vehicles in Ecuador have also garnered attention in the industry.

Stay tuned for further updates on the dynamics of the automotive market in Ecuador.

