The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a deployment meeting for central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries

Securities Times Net News, SASAC website news, on May 24, SASAC held a deployment meeting for central enterprises to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries. The meeting emphasized that the development of strategic emerging industries by central enterprises must continuously achieve new substantive breakthroughs in the optimization of industrial layout, adhere to a more focused strategy, more flexible methods, and a more open vision, and timely grasp the new business models and new models of industrial evolution and development to create a world First-class products, services and brands, accelerate the cultivation of “specialized, special and new” and “single champion” enterprises, and form a systematic layout as soon as possible; continuously achieve new substantive breakthroughs in key core technologies, strengthen the main position of enterprise innovation, and focus on The industrial chain deploys an innovation chain, improves the efficiency of scientific and technological input and output, increases investment in research and development of original and leading technologies, builds an effective-oriented scientific and technological innovation work system, and promotes the optimization and improvement of innovation results and iterative upgrades; it is necessary to form a good industry Constantly achieve new substantive breakthroughs in ecology, create a good industrial ecology of open cooperation, deepen cooperation with various ownership enterprises at home and abroad, optimize industrial cooperation models, and create a number of world-class strategic emerging industrial clusters; it is necessary to improve and stimulate talent innovation New substantive breakthroughs have been continuously made in the system and mechanism of creating vitality, and more flexible and efficient market mechanisms, management systems, and inclusive mechanisms have been explored to further stimulate corporate innovation and creativity.