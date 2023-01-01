Zhang Yuzhuo, Secretary of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, recently stated that central enterprises should work harder and more practically, do their best to ensure the supply and price stability of energy and electricity during the peak winter, and make new and greater contributions to ensuring the smooth operation of the economy and society .

On December 30, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a symposium for some central enterprises in Beijing, focusing on the work of stabilizing growth at the end of the year and improving quality and efficiency, ensuring energy supply, and safe production. Zhang Yuzhuo made the above statement at this meeting.





Information from the meeting shows that since the end of September 2021, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission has increased policy support to support and guide central energy and power companies to actively ensure supply. Central enterprises stabilize production and increase supply, stabilize the market and stabilize prices, power generation companies ensure that peak electricity consumption can be delivered and topped up, coal companies take the lead in implementing the coal long-term cooperation mechanism, and fully increase production, power grid companies increase cross-regional surplus and mutual assistance, To ensure the stability of electricity consumption, petroleum and petrochemical and pipeline network enterprises actively dispatched and coordinated, increased efforts to obtain oil and gas resources, played a major role in ensuring the supply of energy and electricity, and made outstanding contributions.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to attach great importance to and study and solve the outstanding problems faced by the current energy and power supply guarantee, and further do a good job in ensuring supply with high quality. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission will implement precise and classified policies for coal, power generation, power grid, petroleum and petrochemical and pipeline network enterprises, stimulate the enthusiasm of enterprises, and make every effort to improve quality and efficiency to ensure supply.

The meeting proposed that the relevant central enterprises should strengthen organizational leadership, tap potential in resource coordination and power deployment, and efficiently promote supply guarantee work. It is necessary to insist on establishing first and then destroying, promote carbon neutrality in a scientific and orderly manner, deepen the “two joint operations” of coal and coal power, and coal power and renewable energy, increase the reserve and development of high-quality coal resources, and strengthen the development of important energy resources. , The development of oil and gas resources to increase reserves and production, take multiple measures simultaneously, open source and tap potential, and further enhance the ability to support energy and power supply.