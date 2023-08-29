The State returns to Tim: the meeting with Vivendi in mid-September

The State returns to Tim and in mid-September the meeting with Vivendi to untie the knots
Up to 20% of the fixed network company will go to the Mef NetCo, for a maximum economic commitment of 2.2 billion euros. 65% of the company will instead go to the US Kkr fund. This is what the Council of Ministers established yesterday evening, hypothesizing a perhaps finally certain fate for Tim’s network which, together with the strategic asset of Sparkle’s submarine cables, will be spun off and end up in a new company. NetCo. Provided that the majority shareholder of the former monopolist, ie Vivendi which has about 23.9%, does not throw a spanner in the works by not being satisfied with the offer for the network which should be between 20 and 23 billion.
Safeguard jobs
“Take strategic control of the telecommunications network and safeguard jobs. Today is a first step”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, illustrated in the Council of Ministers the meaning of the decree law which will allow the participation of the Mef in the company that will merge Tim’s fixed network. Provision which was then approved by the CDM.
Soon a meeting with Vivendi
In this sense, a meeting between the patron of Vivendi Vincent Bollore and government representatives should take place by mid-September. About 15-20 thousand employees and at least 10 of the approximately 24 billion in debt that have oppressed Tim for years should join the network company. The figure that Tim should get for the network is less than the 30 billion that Vivendi had asked for and which would have allowed the company to repay the debt. It goes without saying that the negotiation is very complex and should lead the Government to have strategic control over the grid like the one it already has over the electricity grid in charge of Terna or over the gas grid of Snam.
Kkr’s offer expires on September 30th
In addition to the 20% share held by the Treasury, another 15% could be shared between F2i, the Italian manager of infrastructure funds, and Cassa deposti e prestiti. The former would have a 10% share while CDP would have a further 5%. CDP, 83% owned by the Treasury, also owns 10% of Tim and 60% of the competitor network operator, Open Fiber.
The deadline set for kkr offer is september 30th but even if everything went well, it would take at least a year to obtain all the necessary permits. Although, at the level Antitrust, according to Equita, an agreement could be found with governance remedies, thus closing the deal. Nonetheless, awaiting the decisions of the Council of Ministers, the Tim share had risen on the Stock Exchange by 3.35%.