China Business News 2022-12-09 09:27:47

US electric car company Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s status as the richest man on the Forbes rich list hangs? Bernard Arnault, chief executive of European luxury giant LVMH, took his place briefly twice on Wednesday and Thursday. Musk has been at the top of the Forbes rich list since September 2021. According to the analysis of the “Forbes” website, the main reason why Musk was temporarily overtaken by Arnault this time is that Tesla’s stock price plummeted. Tesla’s stock price has nearly halved this year.

