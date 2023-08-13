The Steady Growth of Local Financial Enterprises in Shaanxi Province

The asset scale of local financial enterprises in Shaanxi has shown steady growth, according to the latest data provided by the Provincial Department of Finance. As of the end of the second quarter, the total assets of local financial enterprises in the province reached 3,139.87 billion yuan, which is an increase of 218.13 billion yuan or 7.47% from the beginning of the year. This signifies a positive trend in the overall operation of these enterprises, with their business performance also improving.

In terms of operating income, local financial enterprises in the province achieved a total of 42.15 billion yuan, which is an increase of 5.56 billion yuan or 15.19% compared to the same period last year. The operating expenditure of these enterprises also increased by 10.24% to 28.57 billion yuan. However, despite the increase in expenditure, local financial enterprises managed to achieve a net profit of 11.94 billion yuan, which is an impressive increase of 2.52 billion yuan or 26.7% from the previous year.

The strong performance of local financial enterprises can be attributed to their focus on core responsibilities and main businesses, with the aim of promoting high-quality development. In particular, Shaanxi Finance and Capital successfully reorganized and revitalized six real estate projects with an investment of 2.615 billion yuan through bankruptcy reorganization and substantive restructuring. Qinnong Bank prioritized supporting key industries such as agriculture, green initiatives, private enterprises, small and micro enterprises, and technology innovation, issuing a total of 555.72 billion yuan in physical loans. Additionally, Chang’an Bank focused on areas including energy low-carbon transformation, industrial green upgrading, and environmental protection restoration. The balance of green credit reached 12.873 billion yuan.

Local financial enterprises in Shaanxi have also made use of government special bonds to improve risk resistance, with 8 billion yuan being used to replenish the capital of 15 institutions within the Provincial Association and Qinnong Bank. Efforts have also been made to address non-performing loans, with a cumulative disposal of 19.511 billion yuan, a decrease of 13.22% compared to the same period last year. The balance of special mention loans was 45.998 billion yuan, and the cumulative collection of special assets was 2.52 billion yuan.

Overall, local financial enterprises in Shaanxi have demonstrated their resilience and ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Their steady growth and improved business performance are promising signs for the province’s financial sector.

