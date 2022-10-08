On October 8th, Tesla CEO Musk tweeted: I am very happy to tell everyone, Tesla Semi electric truck officially in production and will be delivered to PepsiCo on December 1 . Not only does it have a range of 500 miles (over 800 kilometers), it also provides an extraordinary driving experience.

As Tesla’s famous “Bounce King”,The Tesla Semi truck was first released in 2017, five years agountil recently, the production version of the car was officially revealed.

The appearance of this car is highly consistent with the previously unveiled concept model. The shape of the whole car is relatively sci-fi and novel, and it is highly recognizable.

As can be seen from the real photos of the interior, this car continues Tesla’s consistent simple style. Even though the truck has many switches and light controls, it still does not have too many physical buttons.There are only two rollers on the left and right sides of the steering wheel, which are consistent with Model 3, Y, etc.。

The vehicle’s steering wheel and driver’s seat are centered, meaning the truck has no co-pilot, and the car’s layout was inspired by the McLaren F1 supercar that Musk previously owned.

At the same time, the Tesla truck is not equipped with a dashboard, and the HUD is likely to be absent.However, there is a large screen on the left and right sides of the steering wheel, which can display the content captured by the electronic exterior mirrors.and the vehicle’s physical exterior mirrors are also retained. It is speculated that it may be to meet regulations or to turn at a large angle.

It is understood that the Tesla Semi has two versions of the cruising range, and the model priced at $150,000 (about 1.06 million yuan) has a cruising range of 300 miles (about 483km);

The 180,000-dollar (about 1.27 million yuan) model has a cruising range of 500 miles (about 805km). At the same time, the car also supports a fast charging mode, which can have a cruising range of 644Km after 30 minutes of charging.

In terms of power,Tesla claims the Semi’s 0-96km/h acceleration time is just 5 seconds with no loadwith a load of 36 tons, the 0-96km/h acceleration time is 20 seconds.

The first electric trucks will be delivered to PepsiCo in December this year, look forward to its actual performance.