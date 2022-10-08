Home Business The steering wheel is centered and the battery life is 800 kilometers. Musk officially announces that the Tesla electric truck has been put into production-Tesla Tesla Electric Vehicles
Business

The steering wheel is centered and the battery life is 800 kilometers. Musk officially announces that the Tesla electric truck has been put into production-Tesla Tesla Electric Vehicles

by admin
The steering wheel is centered and the battery life is 800 kilometers. Musk officially announces that the Tesla electric truck has been put into production-Tesla Tesla Electric Vehicles

On October 8th, Tesla CEO Musk tweeted: I am very happy to tell everyone,Tesla Semi electric truck officially in production and will be delivered to PepsiCo on December 1. Not only does it have a range of 500 miles (over 800 kilometers), it also provides an extraordinary driving experience.

As Tesla’s famous “Bounce King”,The Tesla Semi truck was first released in 2017, five years agountil recently, the production version of the car was officially revealed.

The appearance of this car is highly consistent with the previously unveiled concept model. The shape of the whole car is relatively sci-fi and novel, and it is highly recognizable.

As can be seen from the real photos of the interior, this car continues Tesla’s consistent simple style. Even though the truck has many switches and light controls, it still does not have too many physical buttons.There are only two rollers on the left and right sides of the steering wheel, which are consistent with Model 3, Y, etc.

The vehicle’s steering wheel and driver’s seat are centered, meaning the truck has no co-pilot, and the car’s layout was inspired by the McLaren F1 supercar that Musk previously owned.

At the same time, the Tesla truck is not equipped with a dashboard, and the HUD is likely to be absent.However, there is a large screen on the left and right sides of the steering wheel, which can display the content captured by the electronic exterior mirrors.and the vehicle’s physical exterior mirrors are also retained. It is speculated that it may be to meet regulations or to turn at a large angle.

See also  A-share capital daily: the main capital withdraws from the pharmaceutical and biological industries and other industries to rush northward to raise funds from China Merchants Bank_Oriental Fortune Network

It is understood that the Tesla Semi has two versions of the cruising range, and the model priced at $150,000 (about 1.06 million yuan) has a cruising range of 300 miles (about 483km);

The 180,000-dollar (about 1.27 million yuan) model has a cruising range of 500 miles (about 805km). At the same time, the car also supports a fast charging mode, which can have a cruising range of 644Km after 30 minutes of charging.

In terms of power,Tesla claims the Semi’s 0-96km/h acceleration time is just 5 seconds with no loadwith a load of 36 tons, the 0-96km/h acceleration time is 20 seconds.

The first electric trucks will be delivered to PepsiCo in December this year, look forward to its actual performance.

You may also like

From Fs to Adr and Aspi: Inail in...

Google’s new Pixel 7 series mobile phones are...

ε½ŷĹ ģʽֻΪˮ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

·_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Credit Suisse proposes to buy back $3 billion...

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Plus hits the market!...

Palermo airport archives Covid and surpasses 2019

iPhone 14 Pro Accessories Shell Film Charging Article_Original_Sina...

Gas and expensive energy, Descalzi: “Prices are falling,...

Entering the market of four European countries, Li...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy