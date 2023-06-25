The Stewi company ceases operations

dry

The “clothes spider” is in for a treat: the Stewi company shuts down operations

The Stewi has become an integral part of countless Swiss gardens. Now the Swiss cult product is in danger of finally disappearing from the market.

The air is the best tumbler: dresses on a stewi.

Keystone

A Swiss classic disappears. The Stewi company announced on Thursday that it would cease operations after 77 years. This means that the production of the famous “clothes spider”, which adorns countless Swiss gardens, will also be discontinued.

“Due to health and age-related reasons, the current ownership of the company is no longer able to lead Stewi AG to new horizons at a new location,” the statement said. All efforts to hand over the company to new hands have failed. The price pressure and the “aftermath of the Covid pandemic” also contributed to the end.

Discussions with interested parties are still ongoing

The manufacture of the products at the headquarters in Winterthur will be discontinued at the end of September and the company will be dissolved at the end of the year. However, all the fans of the iconic clothesline can still have some hope: the company is currently still in talks with potential buyers “which elements and the well-known name would like to live on”.

This is how the company advertised the Stewi in the 1950s.

Keystone

19 employees are affected by the end of the company. The company only changed hands in 2017. Stewi was founded in 1947 by Walter Steiner. The name is made up of the initials of Steiner and Winterthur. (mg)