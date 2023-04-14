Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The belief that the restrictive monetary policy cycle of the central banks may be nearing its end, also fueled by the decision of the central bank of Singapore to leave interest rates unchanged, supports European equity lists. Investors are also awaiting indications from the start of the quarterly season in the United States: the accounts of big names in the financial sector such as Jp Morgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Blackrock are scheduled for the afternoon. In the meantime, Asian stock markets, following the rises achieved by Wall Street on Thursday, are approaching their highest levels since February. The Milanese FTSE MIB thus moves upwards. Among the main shares of Piazza Affari, the purchases reward Recordati, Stellantis, Ferrari and Bper, while Saipem is in the red.

On the macro front, in France the National Institute of Statistics raised the inflation figure for March to 5.7% from the 5.6% previously estimated. However, the growth in consumer prices is slowing down compared to 6.3% in February. In Spain, on the other hand, last month prices increased by 0.4% on a quarterly basis and by 3.3% on a trend basis, data which confirm the provisional indications.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Focus on Autorgrill, the Dufry opa starts

Going back to the stocks of Piazza Affari, Autogrill is in the spotlight on the day of Dufry’s offer which will lead to the delisting of the company. The quotations are losing ground but remain above the values ​​of the takeover bid. In February, the agreement for the sale to Dufry of approximately 50% held by the Benetton family was finalised, which will become a shareholder of the Swiss group with a stake between 22% and 27.5% depending on the outcome of the opa. The offer was promoted on the remaining 49.53% of Autogrill’s share capital and is aimed at the delisting of the traveler catering company. The operation takes the form of an exchange offer, therefore Autogrill shareholders are offered 0.153 Dufry shares for each share tendered: at the current euro/franc exchange rate and Dufry stock market prices, the value is currently slightly lower (6. approximately 2 euros) at Autogrill prices. Alternatively, the offer is 6.33 euros in cash for each share tendered.

Weak dollar, oil up

On the currency market, the dollar is still weak after the US data on producer prices announced on Thursday and pending data on import prices. The euro consolidated positions at 1.1066 from 1.057 in Thursday’s close. The single currency is also worth 146.67 yen (146.09), while the dollar/yen ratio is 132.52 (133.19). On the energy front, oil is slightly up pending the report of the International Energy Agency on the outlook for global demand: June Brent is traded at 86.34 dollars a barrel (+0.29%), the May WTI at 82.48 dollars (+0.39%). Natural gas marginally down 0.3% to 41.9 euros per megawatt hour on the Amsterdam TTF platform. Gold rose, starting to close the second consecutive week in progress: spot delivery rose by 0.1% to 2,042.01 dollars an ounce, futures by 0.1% to 2,056.70 dollars.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread Loading…

Stable spread at 185 points, BTP yield at 4.24%

On bonds, stable performance for the spread between BTp and Bund in a context of fractional movements on the euro yield curve. At the beginning of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity was indicated at 185 basis points, stable compared to the previous day’s closing. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, taking first place at 4.24% from 4.22% in the previous reference.