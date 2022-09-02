MILANO – After a session in decline, the European indices start up again. The focus of the markets today is on the August data on US jobs, arriving this afternoon. A thermometer of the health of the American economy that could offer indications on the real risk of recession and consequently on the possible moves of the Fed, after the president Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole last week held a firm line on the rate hike , deemed necessary to counter the rise in prices.

Europe therefore started positive while in Asia Tokyo closed weak at -0.04%. On the Japanese side, the yen fell, to its lowest since 1998 at the exchange rate against the dollar.

Gas prices still down. In the morning in Amsterdam, the prices mark a drop of 4.5% to 231.995 euros.