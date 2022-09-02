MILANO – After a session in decline, the European indices start up again. The focus of the markets today is on the August data on US jobs, arriving this afternoon. A thermometer of the health of the American economy that could offer indications on the real risk of recession and consequently on the possible moves of the Fed, after the president Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole last week held a firm line on the rate hike , deemed necessary to counter the rise in prices.
Europe therefore started positive while in Asia Tokyo closed weak at -0.04%. On the Japanese side, the yen fell, to its lowest since 1998 at the exchange rate against the dollar.
Gas prices still down. In the morning in Amsterdam, the prices mark a drop of 4.5% to 231.995 euros.
Positive bags in startup
Positive start for the stock exchanges. Milan rises by 0.8%, Frankfurt gains 1.09%, Paris by 0.69% while London in the first phase of the session marks a more contained rise (+ 0.25%).
Germany, trade surplus below expectations
Last July, the German trade balance surplus stood at 5.4 billion euros. A result below the expectations of economists who indicated 5.6 billion. Imports fell by 1.5% on a month-to-month basis while exports fell, again at the economic level by 2.1%, a result better than the estimates which indicated a decline of 2.4%.
Slightly rising gold
Gold price on the rise this morning on the commodity markets. The December delivery precious metal is trading at $ 1,712.40 an ounce with a 0.18% rise.
Growing oil
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 1.42 to 88.03 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price base for international oil trade, gained $ 1.50 to $ 93.86 a barrel in London.