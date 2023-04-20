The Stock Exchanges of today 20 April. Weak EU price lists. Lagarde: “Inflation still too high, do everything to bring it down”

MILANO – Complicated day for the European Stock Exchanges, with the market antennas always focused on the quarterly reports and on the indications coming from the central banks. In the minutes of the last meeting of the Bce, from which a further rate hike of 25 basis points is expected, Frankfurt writes that “the exceptional tensions underway on the financial markets are a source of considerable uncertainty for the economic outlook” and “could lead to an undue tightening of credit conditions or a a significant deterioration in confidence, and therefore lead to further uncertainty for underlying assessments of growth and inflation”. The general scenario remains fragile, with the “risks to the economic growth prospects of the Eurozone” which are “oriented to the downside”.

The rally was cautious in Asia, with Tokyo finishing up 0.18% buoyed by a weakening yen and a recovery in chip-related stocks.