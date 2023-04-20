The Stock Exchanges of today 20 April. Weak EU price lists. Lagarde: “Inflation still too high, do everything to bring it down”

MILANO – Complicated day for the European Stock Exchanges, with the market antennas always focused on the quarterly reports and on the indications coming from the central banks. In the minutes of the last meeting of the Bce, from which a further rate hike of 25 basis points is expected, Frankfurt writes that “the exceptional tensions underway on the financial markets are a source of considerable uncertainty for the economic outlook” and “could lead to an undue tightening of credit conditions or a a significant deterioration in confidence, and therefore lead to further uncertainty for underlying assessments of growth and inflation”. The general scenario remains fragile, with the “risks to the economic growth prospects of the Eurozone” which are “oriented to the downside”.
The rally was cautious in Asia, with Tokyo finishing up 0.18% buoyed by a weakening yen and a recovery in chip-related stocks.
Lagarde: “Inflation still too high, do everything to bring it down”
“Inflation is still too high and has been for too long and our monetary policy must use all the tools at its disposal to bring it back to the 2% target over the medium term”. This was stated by the president of the ECB Christine lagarde speaking at a meeting with students organized by the Ecole polytechnique in Paris.
Usa, requests for new subsidies beyond expectations
US jobless claims jumped 5,000 to 245,000 last week. Analysts were betting on 240,000.
Tesla weak after bills paying rebates
Tesla shares lose 8% in the pre-market, after a quarterly in line with expectations, mainly due to a disappointing data on profit margins. The chief executive, Elon Musk, then gave shareholders a gloomy forecast on the US economy, saying he expected “stormy weather”. “Every time the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, that equates to an increase in the price of a car,” he said. In the first quarter of the year, earnings per share were 85 cents, as expected by the consensus, on revenues of $23.33 billion, estimates at $23.21 billion. Net income was $2.51 billion, down 24% from a year earlier, with an earnings gap of $0.73, down 23%. The reason for the decline in profits were the discounts on the prices of the cars, applied by Tesla several times during the quarter.
Telecom, the assembly rejects Labriola’s bonuses
Tim’s shareholders’ meeting, with 53% of the share capital present, effectively rejected the item on the agenda regarding the manager’s remuneration policy, on which Vivendi had raised concerns and then asked for explanations in pre-meeting questions. On this point, as far as we know, the French group with a 24% stake in Telecom Italia’s capital would have opted for abstention.
Bag weak mid-session, car and Tim down
Weak stock market in the middle of the session, with the share still losing ground. The Ftse Mib index marks -1.07% to 27,634 points. Piazza Affari does worse than the other European markets, weighed down by the performance of some key stocks. Meanwhile, there is anticipation for the publication of the minutes of the ECB meeting in March and the eurozone macro data on consumer confidence. Stellantis loses on the stock market with a drop of 4.4%, the result of a weakness in the automotive sector at European level, but also of the market reaction to the news of the appointment of a new financial director, with the exit of Richard Palmer . Down also Pirelli (-2%) and Ferrari (-2.1%). In the Exor group, however, Iveco rises (+1.5%), while Cnh holds on after the sale of the remaining assets in Russia. Tim is still in trouble, with -2.7% which adds to the -8% of Wednesday, after the relaunches on the network by Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie, judged unsatisfactory by the market. Decrease also for Stm (-3.8%). Among the other blue chips, the bankers went negative: Monte Paschi lost 2.2%, Unicredit 0.8%. Financials are also down, Fineco drops 1.7%. In energy, Eni down 0.9%, the defensive keep up, Saipem up 1.1% after the quarterly.
Lottomatica, fixed the price range for the IPO: 9-11 euros
Lottomatica has set the price range for the ordinary shares that will be offered in the placement in view of their return to the Stock Exchange at between 9 and 11 euros. The price corresponds to a post capital increase market capitalization of between 2.26 and 2.67 billion euros. The final offer price of the shares, informs a note, will be determined by the selling shareholder and by the company in consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators according to a bookbuilding process, taking into account economic and market conditions, expressions of interest received from investors institutional. The offer will have a maximum total value of 600 million euros.
Chinese stock markets close slightly lower
The Chinese stock markets closed the session in negative territory: the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.09%, to 3,367.03 points, while that of Shenzhen lost 0.40%, slipping to 2,117.94
Weak start for European stock exchanges
Weak and uncertain start for the European stock exchanges, amidst the debates on the prospects for inflation and monetary tightening and the expectation of the numerous quarterly reports to come. In the first trades in London the Ftse 100 index drops 0.08% to 7,892.30 points, in Frankfurt the Dax loses 0.16% to 15,869.45 points and in Paris the Cac40 loses 0.10% to 7,541.85 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index lost 0.15% to 27,892.91 points.
The euro opens higher against the dollar
Start up for the euro which gains 0.15% on the dollar traded at 1.0971. The euro-yen was stable at 147.58 (-0.01%).