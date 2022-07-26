Home Business The stock exchanges of today 26 July. Price lists slightly down, spotlight on the Fed
MILANO – European stock exchanges opened in contrast to the markets’ attention to the two-day meeting of the Fed’s monetary policy committee starting today. Investors expect another sharp rise in rates tomorrow to counter the price rush. In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib recorded -0.17%, while Frankfurt starts trading at -0.20%, Paris registers -0.11%. London instead advanced by 0.55%. Caution also on the Asian side, where Tokyo closed down 0.21%.

The climate of expectation was also fueled by the start of the quarterly season. Spotlight on technology stocks, with Google and Microsoft communicating the data today, tomorrow it will be Meta’s turn and Thursday it will be the turn of Amazon and Apple.

On the commodities front, gas still on the rise after the cut in supplies announced yesterday by Gazprom: in the Amsterdam market, futures contracts for the month of August rose by 0.5% to 155.5 euros per MWh. Oil advances in the morning: the barrel of crude for September delivery is trading at $ 97.99 with an increase of 1.33%. Brent with delivery in September changed hands at $ 106.51 with an increase of 1.29%.

The spread opens at 237 points

The spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds opens at 237 points, with a yield of 3.39%. For days, the differential between Italian and German 10-year government bonds has been affected by the ongoing political crisis in Italy, with the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi last week and the calling of early elections on 25 September

Euro stable against the dollar

The euro opens stable at 1.0216 against the dollar, awaiting the Fed’s moves tomorrow, when a new rate hike is expected. The European currency remains unchanged even on the Japanese yen with an exchange rate of 139.64 while it loses slightly against the British pound at 0.8476.

