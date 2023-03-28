MILANO – Pressure on the banking sector also eases in the second session of the week, at least judging by the performance of Asian stock markets and openings in the West, while the dollar – generally a safe haven asset that appreciates in times of turbulence – loses value. Yesterday the good news for US banks came from First Citizens’ purchase of SVB’s loan and deposit business, which went public and – along with data on limited deposit transfers from small to large banks – gave investors confidence that the sector could be shored up. Great chaos, however, in the crypto sector. The US financial derivatives regulator, the CFTC (Commodity Futures and Trading Commission), has sued the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world: Binance. With him, the CEO Changpeng Zhao for deliberately circumventing US regulations. In addition to the placement of products, there is also the anti-money laundering aspect in the crosshairs. The news made itself felt on Coinbase, which lost 10%.

Istat, consumer and business confidence rises in March In March, both the consumer confidence climate index (from 104.0 to 105.1) and the business confidence climate composite index are expected to increase, rising from 109.2 to 110.2. This was revealed by Istat, which observes that the business confidence climate is starting to increase again after the stability recorded last month. “The increase in the index is driven by industry and, to a lesser extent, by services”, explains Istat in the commentary. Consumer confidence grows for the second consecutive month. “The positive dynamics of the confidence index is the synthesis of assessments of marked improvement on the general and current economic situation and of cautious opinions on the personal and future situation”, underlines the institute of statistics. See also Draghi at the Quirinale and the risk of early elections, for DBRS it would not be a tragedy for Italy. Here because Enria, “strong vigilance is now more than ever necessary” “Despite the significant improvements made by European banks to strengthen their capital and liquidity positions and improve asset quality, current events confirm that strong and rigorous supervision is needed more than ever and this is what we are committed to offering”. This was stated by the chairman of the supervisory board of the ECB, Andrea Enria, at the annual conference on banking supervision in Frankfurt, organized by Handelsblatt. Enria explained that “the volume of NPLs held by significant banks has fallen below 340 billion euros from around 1,000 billion, the lowest level since the supervisory data on significant banks were first published in 2015” . Positive openings from Frankfurt to Madrid Opening session up for the European stock exchanges, with the Cac 40 of Paris gaining 1.02% to 7,150.35 points, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt 0.66% to 15,228.12 points and the Ftse 100 of London 0.68% at 7,522.6 points. Madrid’s Ibex 35 is up 1.14% to 9,008 points and Zurich’s SMI is up 0.62% to 10,852.8 points. Piazza Affari rises with Europe, Deutsche Bank and Unicredit do well Piazza Affari confirms the positive start in the first trades: the Ftse Mib index rises by 0.8% in line with the other European stock exchanges which also today appear reassured by the upward start of Deutsche Bank which rises by 2% to 9.2 EUR. In Milan Tenaris grows by 2.6%, followed by Unicredit up by 2.5% and is the best stock in the banking sector, where MPS rises by more than one percentage point after yesterday’s slide. Tim also did well among the main stocks (+1.8%), while Recordati and Inwit lost a few fractions of a point. Btp spread stable at 183 basis points, with euro, oil and gold flat. See also News丨Guoxuan Hi-Tech Li Zhen: In the future, the upstream raw materials for power batteries will be oversupplied | Daily Economic News Positive start expected for the European Stock Exchanges Futures in Milan rose by 0.31%, those in Frankfurt by 0.51%, those in Paris by 0.4%. In terms of currency, the euro strengthened and returned above 1.08 dollars, changing hands at 1.081 (from 1.077 at yesterday’s close) and 141.637 yen (from 141.64). The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 130.92. Natural gas traded in Amsterdam, contracted in April, after having scored a first position with a slight decrease at 42.25 euros per megawatt hour, dropped 2.1% to 41.6 euros. Oil is currently showing little movement: WTI futures in May rise by 0.18% to 72.94 dollars a barrel, those of Brent with the same maturity date drop by 0.13% to 78.02 dollars.