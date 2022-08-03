MILANO- Tension rises between the United States and Ciina over the visit of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. In response to the US mission, Beijing has announced trade sanctions against the island, with a halt to the export of sand (essential for the production of semiconductors) and a halt to the importation of some food products. The stock exchanges today are returning to weak exchanges Milano drops by 0.12%,. London leaves 0.25% on the ground, Frankfurt 0.41%. Stable in Paris, which marks -0.03%. In Asia, Tokyo closed with a rise of 0.53% and so the Chinese indices are also oriented, while only Taiwan is holding back.
On the macro front, today the SME services indices are expected both in Europe and on the other side of the ocean and in the afternoon the focus is on the meeting of the OPEC countries. Analysts expect it not there
are changes due to the weak demand outlook, due to growing recession fears. Saudi Arabia would indeed be reluctant to strengthen production at the expense of Russia, which has been hit by sanctions. In short, today the meeting would be interlocutory and the organization should confirm the standard increase of 400,000 barrels per day.
Istat, retail trade falls in June
In June 2022, an economic downturn is estimated for retail sales (-1.1% in value and -1.8% in volume). Istat notes this, explaining that on an annual basis, sales increase in June by 1.4% in value but decrease by 3.8% in volume compared to June 2021. The figure is linked to the growth in prices. In the April-June quarter there was a growth in value of 1.1% and a decrease in volume of 0.3% compared to the previous quarter
Gas at 204 euro per Mvh
The price of European gas at the opening of the morning is 204 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The listing on the TTF resumed at the Dutch hub of Amsterdam, the reference market.
Spread in lieve rialzo
The spread is slightly up. The BTP-Bund spread stands at 222 points, + 0.95%
Euro little moved
The euro was little moved at the start of the day. The ratio with the dollar is at 1.0175, a slight increase of 0.1%. Against the yen, the single currency is trading at 135.67 with a gain of 0.2% in this case.