MILANO- Tension rises between the United States and Ciina over the visit of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. In response to the US mission, Beijing has announced trade sanctions against the island, with a halt to the export of sand (essential for the production of semiconductors) and a halt to the importation of some food products. The stock exchanges today are returning to weak exchanges Milano drops by 0.12%,. London leaves 0.25% on the ground, Frankfurt 0.41%. Stable in Paris, which marks -0.03%. In Asia, Tokyo closed with a rise of 0.53% and so the Chinese indices are also oriented, while only Taiwan is holding back.

On the macro front, today the SME services indices are expected both in Europe and on the other side of the ocean and in the afternoon the focus is on the meeting of the OPEC countries. Analysts expect it not there

are changes due to the weak demand outlook, due to growing recession fears. Saudi Arabia would indeed be reluctant to strengthen production at the expense of Russia, which has been hit by sanctions. In short, today the meeting would be interlocutory and the organization should confirm the standard increase of 400,000 barrels per day.