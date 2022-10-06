Home Business The stock exchanges of today 6 October. EU price lists cautious, geopolitical tensions do not scare Tokyo
The stock exchanges of today 6 October. EU price lists cautious, geopolitical tensions do not scare Tokyo

The EU stock exchanges slow down, Milan slows down. BTP yields rise

The European stock exchanges remain on the rise even if below the highs marked shortly after the opening while Milan has slipped into negative territory.

Frankfurt gained 0.5%, Paris 0.15%, Madrid 0.25% and Amsterdam 0.2%, while Piazza Affari lost 0.22%.

BTP yields rose to 4.47%, although the spread is stable at 242 points, as ten-year German Bund rates are also increasing (to 2%). Italy, however, remains under special surveillance, especially after the alarm from Moody’s, which warned that in the absence of the reforms envisaged by the NRP, the judgment on the debt will be cut.

Piazza Affari is dragged down by the banks, with Banco Bpm down by over 4%. After a tonic start, Tim also reversed course (-0.67%). Oil stocks are volatile: if they opened weak, they then eliminated their losses thanks to the support of the value of crude oil (+ 1% wti to 88.65 dollars a barrel).

