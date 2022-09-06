MILANO – Restart with a cautious rise for the European stock exchanges in the aftermath of a session heavily conditioned by the gas crisis and by the rush in oil prices after the cut in production decided yesterday by the OPEC + countries. Today the indices start trading with more prudence with the focus also on fears for global growth and on the next ECB moves. In Asia, the growth of the Chinese indices was more robust, while Tokyo closed substantially unchanged, at -0.02%. Few jolts on the spread front, which remains at the levels recorded yesterday at closing.

On the currency front, the euro is partially recovering. After yesterday falling below the $ 0.99 threshold, a 20-year low, this morning the single currency is trading at 0.9954, + 0.3%. The currency also gained ground against the yen, reaching 140.29. The greenback, on the other hand, is increasingly stronger also against the Japanese currency, rising to 140.92, the highest since 1998.