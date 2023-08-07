The Stock Exchanges of today 7 August. EU price lists weak after US job data. Spotlight on inflation

MILANO – A weak restart for the European markets which still discount the uncertainty generated by the data on jobs, which have provided conflicting indications on the state of health of the US economy and therefore on the prospects for the next moves by the Fed. Investors are also looking at the new data on inflation coming this week. The EU price lists thus end the day all down. In no particular order are the Asian indices, with Tokyo closing at +0.19%.

15:20

30-year German Bunds at highest since 2014

Yields at the highest since 2014 for German 30-year bunds, up 10 points to 2.72%, while 10-year bunds rise 7 basis points to 2.62%. On the other hand, no record for Italian bonds, with 10-year BTPs growing by 9.6 points to 3.3%, still below the levels of the first week of last July, while 30-year bonds rose by 9.1 points per 4.727%, remaining below what was recorded at the beginning of July. The differential between Italian and German ten-year bonds remained stable at 168 points.

09:10

European stock markets open lower

Weak opening down for European stocks awaiting inflation data from China and the United States.

In Frankfurt the Dax drops by 0.12% to 28,552.00 points, in London the FTSE 100 drops by 0.22% to 7,547.73 points, in Paris the Cac 40 drops by 0.29% to 7,293.53 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 lost 0.27% to 9,343.44 points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib marks -0.12%.

09:05

Saudi Aramco, profit “down” to 38 billion dollars

Saudi oil giant Aramco closed the second quarter with a net profit of $30.08 billion, down sharply (-38%) compared to the same period in 2022, due to the collapse in crude oil prices in recent months.

“The decline mainly reflects the impact of lower oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins,” said the company, which is largely state-owned.

08:25

Germany, industrial production down

German industrial production decreased by 1.5% in June compared to the previous month. This is what emerges from the preliminary data released today by the German statistical institute Destatis. After the revision, the May figure stands at -0.1%, trimmed down from the 0.2% estimate. The April-June quarter marks a decrease of 1.3% compared to the previous quarter.

