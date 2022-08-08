MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart cautiously in a week that looks above all at the data on US inflation coming in on Wednesday. Last week, the much better-than-expected performance of the US labor market pushed away the specter of recession, approaching instead the hypothesis of a more massive monetary tightening by the Fed to counter inflation. In this sense, the update on price growth could give an important indication of the next moves by the US central bank.

Europe therefore starts all with the plus sign. Milano rises by 0.76%, in Frankfurt the Dax index gains 1.04%, in Paris the Cac index rises by 0.71% while in London the Ftse 100 index rises by 0.67%. In Asia Tokyo closed at + 0.26%.

On the raw materials front, gas prices are starting to decline after Siemens Energy said it was ready to send the turbine for Nord Stream to Russia. In Amsterdam, prices drop to 195 euros per megawatt hour, a drop of 0.3% compared to the close on Friday.